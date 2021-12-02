Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alec Baldwin
Published

Alec Baldwin slammed for tell-all interview about 'Rust' shooting: 'A clout chasing performance'

Some viewers also took aim at ABC News and George Stephanopoulos

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 2 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 2

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Alec Baldwin opened up about the fatal shooting on the set of his film "Rust" in a tell-all interview on Thursday night – to the chagrin of many viewers.

The 63-year-old actor sat down with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News to recount what happened on a New Mexico movie set Oct. 21 when a gun he was holding was discharged, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Viewers of the interview weren't very impressed with what the former "30 Rock" star had to say.

"How did Alec Baldwin’s lawyers allow him to do this interview?" one asked on Twitter. "This is nothing but a clout chasing performance. We should be centering the victim, not him."

EMOTIONAL ALEC BALDWIN RECALLS ‘RUST’ SHOOTING: 'IF I FELT THAT I WAS RESPONSIBLE, I MIGHT HAVE KILLED MYSELF'

Alec Baldwin was slammed for doing a tell-all interview on the "Rust" movie set.

Alec Baldwin was slammed for doing a tell-all interview on the "Rust" movie set. (Getty Images)

"Im side eyeing Alec..I'm not buying what he is selling," another wrote

A third bashed: "I'm not the victim but let's talk about me for an hour."

ALEC BALDWIN'S CLAIM HE DIDN'T PULL TRIGGER ON 'RUST' QUESTIONED BY SHERIFF: 'GUNS DON'T JUST GO OFF'

"Note to Hollywood: if you ever do a movie with Alec Baldwin and something goes wrong, he will throw you directly under the bus," yet another added.

Among the star's revelations was his claim that he never pulled the trigger, but that he slightly pulled back the hammer on the revolver, resulting in a discharge when he let go.

The on-set shooting resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The on-set shooting resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (Getty Images)

Viewers didn't buy it, however.

"He wants us to believe he didn't pull the trigger and the gun just misfired by itself?!?!" said one

'RUST' ASSISTANT DIRECTOR MAINTAINS ALEC BALDWIN'S CLAIM HE DIDN'T PULL TRIGGER IN FATAL SHOOTING: ATTORNEY

"If Alec wasn’t such a good actor, I’d believe every word," another added.

"Baldwin is one hell of an actor… ACTION!!!" said a viewer. "He’s performing baby."

Baldwin said during the interview that he "didn't pull the trigger." 

Baldwin said during the interview that he "didn't pull the trigger."  (Fox News Digital)

Another viewer took aim at ABC for airing the interview in the first place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"ABC is pure scum for giving Baldwin a platform to ‘act’ his innocence. Not on that, he's able to ‘act’ others guilt," they said. "Sickening."

ABC News star George Stephanopoulos also took heat from some social media users over his interview with Alec Baldwin.

ABC News star George Stephanopoulos also took heat from some social media users over his interview with Alec Baldwin.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Yet another mentioned Stephanopoulos, calling him out for his political views while calling Baldwin a "sorry mother f---er."

Trending