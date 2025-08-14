Expand / Collapse search
Alaska governor hopes for end to Ukraine war as state prepares for historic Trump-Putin summit

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin set to meet in Anchorage

Stephanie Samsel By Stephanie Samsel Fox News
Zelenskyy certainly has to be part of the 'end game,' says Alaska governor Video

Zelenskyy certainly has to be part of the 'end game,' says Alaska governor

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy discusses the upcoming Trump-Putin summit in Anchorage on 'The Story.'

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy explained why it "makes sense" for President Donald Trump to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in his state Friday.

"We are very close to Russia, two and a half miles between two islands, 50 miles between the coastline," Dunleavy told "The Story" Wednesday. "And so it makes sense for it to be here in many respects."

Trump and Putin are set to meet face-to-face in Anchorage at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson – Alaska’s largest military installation. The summit marks the first time in 10 years that Putin has been hosted on American soil. 

Trump faces off with Putin

President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15, 2025. (David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images, MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images,)

While the meeting is the closest the two parties have come to negotiating a ceasefire agreement in the war in Ukraine, both countries confirmed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would not be attending.

Dunleavy described his hopes for the summit and what the "endgame" in resolving the war would look like. 

"It's our hope, I think, along with the rest of the world, that something positive comes out of this discussion with the president," Dunleavy discussed. "Certainly, President Zelensky has to be part of the endgame. And I think after this meeting, we'll see where that goes."

"But hopefully, things move quickly," he continued. "I hope so for the Ukrainian people and for others in the world, but... again, I think he's going to take a look at Putin, decide if this is something that's going to work in terms of discussions, negotiations, and hopefully a peace, or some alternative avenue to end this war." 

ukraine

A resident walks among the debris near a damaged house, a day after a Russian strike on a suburb of Odesa, southern Ukraine on March 7, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Oleksandr Gimanova/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump echoed the governor’s hopes when he was asked by a reporter in the Oval Office Thursday if "anything less than an unconditional, immediate ceasefire" would be a victory for the U.S.

In response, Trump defined his goal for Friday as getting to a second meeting, characterizing what a "bad meeting" with Putin would look like.

"And if it's a bad meeting, it'll end very quickly," Trump told the reporter. "And if it’s a good meeting, we're gonna end up getting peace in the pretty near future."

Trump en route to Alaska for Putin meeting as new details emerge Video

In February, Zelenskyy left the White House early after a tense meeting with Trump in the Oval Office. Trump had accused Zelenskyy of "not acting at all thankful" for U.S. aid to Ukraine before telling him, "You're gambling with World War III."

Putin, who the U.S. State Department says first requested Friday’s meeting, complimented the Trump administration Thursday for making "quite energetic and sincere efforts" to "reach agreements that are of interest to all parties involved" in the war in Ukraine. 

Stephanie Samsel is a digital production assistant at Fox News Digital. She has previously written for Campus Reform and the Media Research Center, covering political bias in education and entertainment. Follow her on X @StephSamsel.

