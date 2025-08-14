Alaska governor hopes for end to Ukraine war as state prepares for historic Trump-Putin summit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy explained why it "makes sense" for President Donald Trump to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in his state Friday.

"We are very close to Russia, two and a half miles between two islands, 50 miles between the coastline," Dunleavy told "The Story" Wednesday. "And so it makes sense for it to be here in many respects."

Trump and Putin are set to meet face-to-face in Anchorage at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson – Alaska’s largest military installation. The summit marks the first time in 10 years that Putin has been hosted on American soil.

While the meeting is the closest the two parties have come to negotiating a ceasefire agreement in the war in Ukraine, both countries confirmed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would not be attending.

Dunleavy described his hopes for the summit and what the "endgame" in resolving the war would look like.

"It's our hope, I think, along with the rest of the world, that something positive comes out of this discussion with the president," Dunleavy discussed. "Certainly, President Zelensky has to be part of the endgame. And I think after this meeting, we'll see where that goes."

"But hopefully, things move quickly," he continued. "I hope so for the Ukrainian people and for others in the world, but... again, I think he's going to take a look at Putin, decide if this is something that's going to work in terms of discussions, negotiations, and hopefully a peace, or some alternative avenue to end this war."

Trump echoed the governor’s hopes when he was asked by a reporter in the Oval Office Thursday if "anything less than an unconditional, immediate ceasefire" would be a victory for the U.S.

In response, Trump defined his goal for Friday as getting to a second meeting, characterizing what a "bad meeting" with Putin would look like.

"And if it's a bad meeting, it'll end very quickly," Trump told the reporter. "And if it’s a good meeting, we're gonna end up getting peace in the pretty near future."

In February, Zelenskyy left the White House early after a tense meeting with Trump in the Oval Office. Trump had accused Zelenskyy of "not acting at all thankful" for U.S. aid to Ukraine before telling him, "You're gambling with World War III."

Putin, who the U.S. State Department says first requested Friday’s meeting, complimented the Trump administration Thursday for making "quite energetic and sincere efforts" to "reach agreements that are of interest to all parties involved" in the war in Ukraine.