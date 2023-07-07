Alan Dershowitz pushes back on left's meltdown over SCOTUS: I'm a liberal and I agree with all 3 rulings

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz called out those on the left who are trying "delegitimize" the Supreme Court. The famed attorney told "Hannity" Thursday that he's been a liberal for 60 years, but agrees with the court's three major rulings handed down last week.

CHOOSING YOUR OPPONENT: WHY DEMOCRATS ARE BASHING THE SUPREME COURT NOW

ALAN DERSHOWITZ: I'm a liberal. I've been a liberal for sixty years. I happen to agree with all of these three cases. I have been arguing against using race in affirmative action since 1974. I have always preferred free expression and the First Amendment over any other laws, whether it be public accommodation laws or hate speech laws. So many civil libertarians, people who are left and right support the decision in the web case. It's a close case, and many civil libertarians also support the decision that says that in a democracy, important decisions about spending fortunes of money should be made by the legislature, not by the unelected executive. So these are all close cases that many liberals agree with and many Democrats agree with. And it's just extremists, both on the court and off the court, that are screaming and yelling that somehow this ends our democracy in America. They're way, way, way overstating the issue. And I think we should continue to criticize the court in a respectful way when they disagree with this decision, but not to delegitimize one of the most important institutions in American history, the United States Supreme Court.

WHY MEDIA, LIBERALS ARE ATTACKING HIGH COURT’S LEGITIMACY AFTER LATEST RULINGS

The decisions prompted Democrats to ramp up pressure on President Biden to pack the Supreme Court.

The Congressional Progressive Caucu s redoubled its efforts to impose term limits and confirm new justices to outweigh the current 6-3 conservative majority. Democrats have also pushed claims that the current court is illegitimate, an argument Biden himself contributed toward after the end of affirmative action last month.

"We must pass Reps. Jerry Nadler, Hank Johnson, and Mondaire Jones' Judiciary Act to add justices and expand the Supreme Court, and their Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act to institute a Supreme Court ethics and recusal standard and require disclosure of lobbying and dark money interests," Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in a Wednesday statement.

Meanwhile, Biden himself faced backlash for undermining the legitimacy of the current court following the recent rulings.

"Today, the court once again walked away from decades of precedent," Biden said after the Supreme Court ruled against affirmative action. "I strongly, strongly disagree with the court’s decision."

"This is not a normal court," he added as he ended the press conference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.