Texas private school’s use of new ‘AI tutor’ rockets student test scores to top 2% in the country

A Texas private school is seeing student test scores soar to new heights following the implementation of an artificial intelligence (AI) "tutor."

At Alpha School in Austin, Texas, students are placed in the classroom for two hours a day with an AI assistant, using the rest of the day to focus on skills like public speaking, financial literacy, and teamwork.

"We use an AI tutor and adaptive apps to provide a completely personalized learning experience for all of our students, and as a result our students are learning faster, they’re learning way better. In fact, our classes are in the top 2% in the country," Alpha School co-founder Mackenzie Price told "Fox & Friends."

Elle Kristine, a junior at Alpha School, praised the educational institution and suggested its unique structure provides a substantial benefit over standard American learning frameworks.

"I have a lot of friends at traditional school, and every day after school and during school, they’re doing so much homework, they’re spending all this time on schoolwork, they’re so stressed out, and they’re just miserable," Kristine said during an interview with co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

The Alpha School junior revealed that she and other classmates finish their academics in three-hour blocks daily and spend the rest of their time working on "passion projects."

In her case, Kristine is working on a safe AI dating coach for teenagers.

"What 16-year-old has time for that? "So, it’s awesome," Kristine said.

Alpha School in Texas currently has a few hundred students and is expanding across the United States.

"What we’re finding is that families want this personalized education experience," Price said. It’s transforming the experience that kids have. But even more importantly, the role that teachers play."

In Alpha School’s structure, AI is used to create personalized academic learning, while teachers can spend their time hands-on with students and provide motivational and emotional support.

"That is really the magic in our model," Price continued.