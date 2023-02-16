After New York Times column defends JK Rowling, angry liberals denounce ‘monster,’ insist ‘people are dying’

The New York Times trended on Twitter, Thursday, after one columnist defended author and feminist J.K. Rowling .

The op-ed, by Times columnist Pamela Paul, headlined "In Defense of J.K. Rowling," sparked outrage from a number of liberal commentators and trans activists.

Rowling became a prime target for activists after she argued that sexual differences are an unavoidable reality and that words like "woman" should not be replaced by newer terms like "people who menstruate."

"If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased," she tweeted in 2020.

"I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth."

Wondering why people accuse Rowling of transphobia, Paul answered her own question: "The answer is straightforward: Because she has asserted the right to spaces for biological women only, such as domestic abuse shelters and sex-segregated prisons. Because she has insisted that when it comes to determining a person’s legal gender status, self-declared gender identity is insufficient."

She concluded, "You might disagree — perhaps strongly — with Rowling’s views and actions….But nothing Rowling has said qualifies as transphobic."

A number of liberal journalists bashed The New York Times for platforming a rare voice speaking out in defense of Rowling.

Journalist Liam McGuire, whose pronouns are "he/him" and "they/them," according to his official Twitter profile, said that The Times should be ashamed of itself.

"Trans people are under attack and are being killed simply for existing. The New York Times should be ashamed for publishing this piece."

"JK Rowling is a monster," he added for good measure.

Leftist podcast host Molly Jong-Fast took a jab at Rowling’s wealth and mocked The New York Times columnist for defending a billionaire.

‘Won’t someone defend the anti-trans billionaire who lives in a castle’" said no one ever."

"People are dying," podcast host Noah Kulwin wrote.

Harvard Law School Cyberlaw instructor Alejandra Caraballo called the column "bulls---."

"They don't care. The cruelty is the point," Caraballo added.

A collection of Hollywood celebrities and pro-LGBTQ groups recently blasted The New York Times for its coverage of trans issues in a letter that made headlines on Wednesday.

One of the targets of that letter was none other than Pamela Paul, the same columnist who wrote the op-ed defending Rowling.

The letter, signed onto by prominent celebrities like Hollywood director Judd Apatow and actress Lena Dunham, labeled Paul a "cisgender heterosexual."

Fox News’ Gabriel Hays and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.