Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked for using term 'menstruating person' to describe women in interview

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was roundly mocked on Twitter for using the term "menstruating person" instead of women in a recent interview.

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez appeared on CNN’s "Anderson Cooper 360" to discuss Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s statements on the Texas Heartbeat Act which prohibits abortions after six weeks. She claimed that the law was actually not "about supporting life" and instead was about controlling "women’s bodies" as well as "any menstruating person."

"None of this is about supporting life. What this is about is controlling women’s bodies, & controlling people who are not cisgender men. This is about making sure that someone like me as a woman or any menstruating person in this country cannot make decisions over their own body," she said.

MSNBC’S JOY REID CHEERS ON MEXICO SUPREME COURT ABORTION RULING: ‘MEXICO JUST KEEPTS OUT-‘MODERNING’ TEXAS’

After the interview aired, Twitter users mocked the congresswoman for insisting on the term "menstruating person" while also using the term "woman."

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch tweeted "Hard to argue that this is an attack on women when you simultaneously abort their existence with "menstruating person."

Outkick founder Clay Travis discussed the interview on his podcast with Buck Sexton. "It's mind-blowing how broken the logic is for people like #AOC. And you can even hear her in her head thinking about -- instead of just saying 'woman', she's thinking 'menstruating person,’" Travis said.

Daily Wire reporter Michael Knowles also joked "In the spirit of compromise, I’m fine with an exception to the law for all ‘menstruating persons.’"

CNN producer Allison Hedges praised the interview.

"WATCH: @AOC eviscerates @GregAbbott_TX on the Texas abortion ban. ‘I'm sorry we have to break down Biology 101 on national television, but in case no one has informed him...six weeks pregnant means two weeks late for your period,'" she tweeted.

Following the interview, Ocasio-Cortez doubled-down on her use of the term "menstruating people."

"Not just women! Trans men & non-binary people can also menstruate. Some women also *don’t* menstruate for many reasons, including surviving cancer that required a hysterectomy. GOP mad at this are protecting the patriarchal idea that women are most valuable as uterus holders," she tweeted. "Trans, two-spirit, and non-binary people have always existed and will always exist. People can stay mad about that if they want, or they can grow up."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While talking with Cooper, Ocasio-Cortez also compared the recent abortion law to that of "sexual assault" since both are "about asserting control over another person."

"What that shares in rape culture is that sexual assault is about the abuse of power. Sexual assault is about asserting control over another person. And the ease with which these men seek to do that to other people is atrocious," she said.