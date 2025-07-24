News outlets 'desperately concerned' for their journalists in Gaza, urge Israeli authorities to help

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

French News Agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) released a joint statement alongside other prominent news outlets to their X account Thursday stating that they are "desperately concerned" for their journalists in Gaza, claiming that they are facing the threat of starvation, and urged Israeli authorities to allow journalists in and out of the war-torn region.

"We are desperately concerned for our journalists in Gaza, who are increasingly unable to feed themselves and their families," began the joint statement from AFP, The Associated Press, BBC World and Reuters. "For many months, these independent journalists have been the world’s eyes and ears on the ground in Gaza. They are now facing the same dire circumstances as those they are covering."

The statement continued, noting that while journalists "endure many deprivations and hardships in warzones," the outlets are "deeply alarmed that the threat of starvation is now one of them."

The news outlets called on Israeli authorities to "allow journalists in and out of Gaza," highlighting that it is essential that "adequate food supplies" reach the people there.

This statement comes on the heels of calls from over 100 organizations for the Israeli government to open all land crossings and restore the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), backed by the U.S. and Israeli governments, recently challenged allegations that the Israeli government isn't allowing aid to flow freely into the warzone.

GHF has reached out to one of its most prominent critics in hopes of bridging the divide and finding a path to collaboration on aid distribution . On Tuesday, the organization’s executive chairman, Rev. Johnnie Moore, sent a letter to Tom Fletcher, the United Nations' under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

"As you are aware, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. Despite the extraordinary volume of aid inside Gaza, the vast majority of it remains warehoused, undelivered, or looted. The result is millions of civilians without consistent access to food aid," Moore wrote.

In his letter, Moore asserts that while UN agencies have blamed the stalled aid on a "lack of permissions" and security concerns, the reality is much different.

"More than 400 aid distribution points run by the U.N. and its partners remain closed. Kitchens have shuttered, trucks sit idle, drivers are striking, and convoys are routinely looted. This is not an access issue. It is a capacity and operational issue, and the world deserves honesty about that distinction."

Fox News' Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.