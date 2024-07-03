Adam Schiff voter flips to GOP opponent Steve Garvey after Israel trip: 'If you're Jewish... you're not happy'

A California Democrat who previously voted for Rep. Adam Schiff is switching sides in November's pivotal Senate race after meeting GOP opponent Steve Garvey in Israel.

Samara Weiner, a Jewish lawyer, joined the MLB legend on "Fox News @ Night" Tuesday to call out Schiff for putting "politics above everything else" following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist massacre.

"He was pandering too much to the far-left of the Democratic Party," Weiner said. "It was creating antisemitism, which was leading directly to violence against Jews, my community. I didn't see Adam Schiff voting for the weapons Israel needs to protect himself."

"If you're Jewish right now, you're not happy with the Democratic Party," she continued. "And we are really ready for someone with some moral clarity… someone who really is going to stand up for us and do the right thing."

CALIFORNIA SENATE CANDIDATE BLASTS UC BERKELEY FOR ‘PANDERING’ TO ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS AFTER DEBATE CANCELED

Garvey, the 10-time MLB All-Star and World Series champion who launched his Senate bid last fall, recently returned from a week in Israel where he visited the Nova festival grounds, met with a hostage family and spoke with voters like Weiner.

"When you're talking to the people and listening to them, I heard that they needed me to go to places where I could come back with the real answers – whether it's the border, whether it's homeless, whether it's crime on the streets… but recently, it's about going back to Israel," Garvey told anchor Trace Gallagher.

Weiner, who splits her time between California and Israel, praised Garvey for being "completely authentic" during his trip.

"I really respected his fearlessness," she said. "The Democrat Party is lacking a fearless leader."

Garvey is vying to become the first Republican to serve in the California Senate since 1992 after defeating several Democrat challengers in the state's jungle primary in March.

The longtime resident argued he is battling for the "soul" of the state after career politicians like Schiff have let voters down.

"The single greatest currency we have is the opportunity vote," he said, adding he is "proud" of voters like Weiner for standing up against the status quo and listening to their conscience.

"I love this state. I love this country. It's needed somebody to stand up with political courage," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Aubrie Spady and Andrew Murray contributed to this report.