Mike Pompeo accuses Adam Schiff of running 'kangaroo court,' putting America's safety at risk

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is putting America's security at risk by interviewing State Department officials in secret, and should be "embarrassed" by the "kangaroo court" he's overseeing, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday.

"We've got officers going up there to testify about important security-related matters, without a State Department lawyer in the room. And then, we’re not being allowed to know what it says," Pompeo said on ABC News' "This Week."

"We’re not able to protect the State Department. We’re not able to protect the United States of Ameria," he continued. "And, Adam Schiff ought to be embarrassed by the kangaroo court that he's running."

Pompeo said he hoped those called before Congress will be entirely truthful, and when asked if he'll testify, he claimed he'll do everything he is "required to do by law."

"I hope those officers who go to Capitol Hill will speak truthfully -- that they'll speak completely... [But] this has been unfair in the nth degree," he said earlier in the interview.

Pompeo's comments came after 135 House Republicans signed off on a motion censuring Schiff for his "parody" reading of President Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, during a hearing last month.

“My summary of the president’s call was meant to be at least, part, in parody,” Schiff said later about the incident. “The fact that that’s not clear is a separate problem in and of itself. Of course, the president never said, ‘If you don’t understand me I’m going to say it seven more times’; my point is, that’s the message that the Ukraine president was receiving in not so many words," he added.

The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, told “America’s Newsroom” there was “no evidence of a quid pro quo” in Trump’s phone call and slammed Democrats' efforts to impeach the president.

"At least have a vote on the House floor to move forward with this. It defies democracy," he said. "All Adam Schiff is doing right now is building a secret record... in a one-sided process to move forward toward impeachment."