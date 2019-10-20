CNN's Brian Stelter calls out ABC News' gun-range video error: Network 'has not explained what happened'

ABC News still hasn't explained how it mistook footage from a Kentucky gun range for authentic video of fighting between Syria and Turkish forces but has promised to dole out internal "consequences" for the error, CNN's Brian Stelter said Sunday.

"Let’s talk about the most egregious media error of the week," he said during "Reliable Sources." "This involves ABC News, showing video from a gun range in Kentucky that they said was video of a slaughter in Syria."

"It’s actually from a Kentucky gun range," Stelter added. "Now ABC says it regrets the error, but it has not explained what happened."

The network issued a correction Monday after reportedly using video from the Knob Creek Gun Range in West Point, while the words "CRISIS IN SYRIA. ISIS prisoners escape as death toll rises in attacks," appeared beneath it.

ABC APOLOGIZES FOR MISTAKING KENTUCKY GUN RANGE VIDEO FOR TURKISH BOMBING OF SYRIA

The footage first aired on Sunday's "World News Tonight" as anchor Tom Llamas claimed it showed a Turkish attack on a group of Kurdish civilians in a Syrian border town.

Both "Good Morning America" and "World News Tonight" issued an identical statement on Twitter expressing regret over the mistake.

"CORRECTION: We’ve taken down video that aired on 'World News Tonight' Sunday and 'Good Morning America' this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy. ABC News regrets the error," the tweet read.

"What went wrong here?" Stelter asked. "An ABC source said to me, 'there will be consequences internally,' but they won't say what that means."