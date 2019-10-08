Expand / Collapse search
Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Rep. Kinzinger: Adam Schiff's 'selective leaking' has turned impeachment push into a 'clown show'

By Nick Givas | Fox News
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said selective leaking by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has turned the impeachment probe against Trump into a sideshow.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has turned the Ukraine impeachment probe into a sideshow through "selective leaking," and weakened America's faith in government, said Rep. Adam Kinzinger on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday.

Kinzinger, R-Ill., was commenting on the State Department blocking EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland from testifying before Congress and said the process has begun to spin out of control and continues to shake the foundation of America's republic.

"Everything is a clown show," he told Fox News. "Everybody in this process is losing credibility and frankly the American people have lost, and are losing faith in the institutions of government."

"They're [the White House] concerned about the treatment of the ambassador, and I have some sympathy for that viewpoint," Kinzinger added. "Because I think Adam Schiff does a lot of selective leaking. But the reality is if he's called in front of Congress, he should come testify."

Kinzinger claimed Schiff is seizing on Sondland's no-show to push the probe to go faster and said he supports an investigation into what happened with Ukraine but doesn't believe it should center on impeachment.

He also said average Americans are looking at the process with horror and disbelief as it continues to spin further and further out of control.

"With Adam Schiff saying [Sondland's no-show] is obstruction, they're in a hurry to impeach," Kinzinger said. "My heart's breaking for the whole country because we're losing faith in the process," he added.

Nick Givas is a reporter with Fox News. You can find him on Twitter at @NGivasDC.