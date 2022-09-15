Adam Laxalt: Nevada voters will 'see through these lies'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GOP Nevada Senate nominee Adam Laxalt explained why Nevada voters should stay cautious about his opponent's policies on immigration on "Hannity."

ADAM LAXALT: If she would stand up to Joe Biden, then we could actually get a secure border. She has that much power in this swing state. But instead, she continues to stand with him and to see the Left lose their mind over the Martha's Vineyard planes.

I went to the border and that people are dying on the border now. That's the humanitarian crisis of the trip. And for them to act like they're going to try to go after human trafficking charges for Governor DeSantis, when human trafficking by these cartels is an all-time high.

People like Catherine Cortez Masto are not standing up for women that are being human trafficked. Instead, they're lying on commercials, Sean. We certainly need help in my race at AdamLaxalt.com. I could tell you that. But we feel strongly about the race that people are going to see through these lies, and they understand that this race will decide who has control over the Senate.

