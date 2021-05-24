Adam Carolla blasts cancel culture: Progressives now advocating for things not long ago considered ‘Orwellian'

Comedian and podcast host Adam Carolla went after cancel culture Saturday, telling "Watters World" host Jesse Watters that the progressive movement is now advocating for things that were considered "Orwellian" just three years ago.

Carolla specifically cited attempts in California to change school curriculums to ensure equality and rhetoric from far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as things that would have been considered "bizarre" and "science-fiction" in recent years. Carolla also defended podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan from criticism over comments he made that straight white men will eventually not be allowed to talk if progressive, "woke" demands are continuously given into.

ADAM CAROLLA: THE ‘WOKE MOB’ HAS CONQUERED EVERYONE NOW THAT ‘THEY’VE GOTTEN TO COMEDIANS'

Watters began the discussion by playing a video clip from Rogan's show and noting that liberals were angry at him for his comments. He then asked Carolla if he agreed with Rogan that the country would eventually end up with white men not being allowed to talk.

VIRGINIA MOVING TO ELIMINATE ALL ACCELERATED MATH COURSES BEFORE 11TH GRADE AS PART OF EQUITY-FOCUSED PLAN

"Anyone whose been alive for the last five years has learned that it’s called the progressive movement, and as I always say, it's got progress and movement right in the title, so there is no signs of slowing down or pumping the brakes. And as we've seen, it just goes from one thing to the next," Carolla said. "Stuff that they're pitching today would have sounded bizarre and like science fiction and Orwellian three years ago. And they're pitching the same stuff with a straight face."

Carolla went on to express his astonishment that the state of California is trying to change its school curriculum to "level the playing field" among students by eliminating Advanced Placement (AP) math classes up until the 11th grade. "They're calling math racist," he added, referring to a new framework from the state promoting all students to learn at the same pace until reaching 11th grade.

ADAM CAROLLA ON CANCEL CULTURE: THERE IS NO SIGN OF PROGRESSIVES SLOWING DOWN

"Stuff like that, which would have sounded patently insane a few years ago, has now become a conversation," he continued, before stating that he agreed with Rogan.

"I don’t think there's any signs of them slowing down. They've certainly not provided any evidence that they were ever content," he said. "If you ever listen to someone like AOC speak, who I believe is sort of the mouthpiece for this movement, she's never satisfied, she never pumps the brakes, she never stops, she is never satiated. So, why wouldn't it keep going this direction?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cancel culture has become an alarming hot button issue over recent years, with many prominent people and pieces of content facing public isolation for being deemed "offensive." Some of the most well-known examples include a number of Dr. Seuss books being removed from circulation, various conservative actors and actresses who've made their viewpoints public not being cast in roles, and a massive crackdown of conservatives on social media.