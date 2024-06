Trump would "destroy" California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a head-to-head matchup, actor and comedian Adam Carolla told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on Saturday.

"Newsom's a sociopath. He's ruined California, and he wants to franchise," he quipped.

"It's like saying, 'I built the world's worst taco stand in California, and now I'm going nationwide with them. And no one's buying what he's selling. Michelle Obama or somebody like that, maybe that's a different story."

‘I WOULD NEVER TURN MY BACK ON PRESIDENT BIDEN’: NEWSOM SHOWS SUPPORT AT PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Carolla doubled down on criticizing Newsom just days after announcing on "The Sage Steele Show" that he is packing up and joining the ranks of stars like Dean Cain, Sylvester Stallone and Mark Wahlberg, who have already made the move.

"He's kind of the face of politics and everything that's wrong with politics, which is just this weird aesthetic and a sort of, 'I'd like to have a beer with that guy versus anything good in the policy department,'" he said.

"He's a disaster in the policy department. He's an empty bag. He's a ten cent head, but he's mainly a sociopath. I've interviewed him on my podcast."

Carolla said, during that podcast appearance, Newsom failed to answer any questions substantively, despite being pressed to do so.

ADAM CAROLLA SAYS HE'S LEAVING ‘HORRIBLE’ CALIFORNIA, PANS ‘SOCIOPATHIC’ NEWSOM: ‘SLIPPERY EEL OF NOTHINGNESS’

"He lied, then he doubled down, and he had no solutions," he told Kilmeade. "He brought up a problem [would] try to get some intersectional points on it and, when I kept pressing him to see what the solution or the answer was, he had nothing."

During his appearance on Steele's show, he blamed a decline in Los Angeles for his decision to leave. He had yet to decide where he would go, but provided a short list of states like Texas, Tennessee, Florida and the Carolinas as options.

GAVIN NEWSOM ‘WANTS TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT’ IN 2024, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST SAYS

A new poll recently released by the Public Policy Institute of California shows Newsom, who is commonly considered a likely replacement for President Biden should he step aside before November, has an approval rating of 44% among likely California voters.

Despite the rumors, the Golden State governor doubled down on his support for President Biden after last week's presidential debate, telling the press, "I will never turn my back on President Biden. I don't know a Democrat in my party who would do so, especially after tonight."