Adam Carolla: I'll run for office if ‘No Safe Spaces’ co-star Dennis Prager does ‘all the heavy lifting’

Adam Carolla will take Donald Trump Jr. up on his suggestion to seek political office in California, but only if "No Safe Spaces" co-star Dennis Prager does the heavy lifting.

The president’s oldest son appeared on Prager’s radio show on Monday after seeing the free speech film, “No Safe Spaces,” and offered a suggestion for ways to combat the ongoing threat to the First Amendment.

“I think the best way to fight back would be to have you and Adam run for governor and lieutenant governor of the People’s Republic of California,” Trump Jr. told Prager.

Trump Jr. was asked about the comment on Tuesday during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I saw their movie, ‘No Safe Spaces.’ It was fantastic. I don’t know if they’ll run, but it would be nice to see some pushback,” Trump Jr. told THR. “I was at the Reagan Library and moderates and even some who lean liberal were saying that we have to do something about the insanity of California. It’s not liberal anymore, it’s left.”

Trump Jr. feels “the woke-goalpost is moved every day” and people are getting sick of it.

“If you’re woke today, tomorrow you’re alt-right. People are fed up with the BS and of the never-ending moving of the goalpost,” Trump Jr. said.

Carolla responded, telling Fox News that he’d agree, but only if he can finagle a similar arrangement to the one with his former “The Man Show” co-host Jimmy Kimmel.

“As long as Dennis is governor and I’m lieutenant. I want him to do all the heavy lifting. I make a better second in command, just ask Kimmel." — Adam Carolla

Prager has called their film a "wake-up call" to the American people, claiming free speech is being trampled on to satisfy a political agenda. Trump Jr. is on a similar mission, defending free speech while promoting his book, “Triggered.”

“No Safe Spaces” features commentary from a variety of Hollywood actors, scholars, academics, political figures, and media members across the political spectrum, including Van Jones, Alan Dershowitz, Jordan Peterson, Dave Rubin, Cornel West, and Tim Allen. It is scheduled for a nationwide release on November 15.