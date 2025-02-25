Actress says Black people should consider moving to other countries due to political climate

Actress KJ Smith said that Black people should consider moving to other countries due to the political climate.

During the 56th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, a reporter asked Smith what was something she wished was discussed more in the Black community.

"Understanding our roots," Smith said.

NAACP URGES BLACK CONSUMERS TO STEER BUYING POWER AWAY FROM COMPANIES THAT HAVE DITCHED DEI

"I think it’s really important," she added. "We’re not trapped here. With the political climate that’s going on in the United States of America, there are places we can go. There are countries that are receiving us back — citizenship back — with open arms."

Smith believes "it's time" for the Black community to seriously consider leaving the country.

Fox News Digital reached out to Smith and her representatives but didn't immediately receive a response.

Smith has starred in numerous Tyler Perry-produced shows and movies along with guest-starring in a number of sitcoms such as "It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia," "Queen Sugar," and "Black-Ish."

WALMART FACING BACKLASH OVER DEI POLICY REVERSAL AS SHAREHOLDERS AND DEM OFFICIALS URGE THEM TO RECONSIDER

The NAACP Image Awards' honors performances in the arts, most often in film, television and theater.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, also in attendance, received the chairman's award, which is given to "individuals who excel in public service and leverage their unique platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change."

When accepting the award, Harris delivered her first major speech since her election loss in November.

Many Hollywood actors have been critical of President Donald Trump and threatened to leave the U.S. if he were to be elected in November 2024. Among those celebrities are Sharon Stone, Cher and Barbra Streisand.

Celebrities vowing to leave the U.S. when Trump gets elected has been a trend since 2016.

Whoopi Goldberg, Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer, George Lopez and other celebrities previously vowed to move out of the U.S. if Trump was elected president in 2016.

On the other hand, Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi reportedly left the U.S. following Trump's victory. A source told The Wrap that Trump's re-election had factored into the couple's decision to pack up and move.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.