Media

Actress says Black people should consider moving to other countries due to political climate

KJ Smith guest-starred in a number of sitcoms such as 'It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,' 'Queen Sugar,' and 'Black-Ish'

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
Actress KJ Smith said that Black people should consider moving to other countries due to the political climate.

During the 56th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, a reporter asked Smith what was something she wished was discussed more in the Black community.

"Understanding our roots," Smith said.

Harris gives acceptance speech at NAACP awards

Former Vice President Kamala Harris accepts the chairman's award during the 56th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Pasadena, California. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

NAACP URGES BLACK CONSUMERS TO STEER BUYING POWER AWAY FROM COMPANIES THAT HAVE DITCHED DEI

"I think it’s really important," she added. "We’re not trapped here. With the political climate that’s going on in the United States of America, there are places we can go. There are countries that are receiving us back — citizenship back — with open arms."

Smith believes "it's time" for the Black community to seriously consider leaving the country. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Smith and her representatives but didn't immediately receive a response. 

Smith has starred in numerous Tyler Perry-produced shows and movies along with guest-starring in a number of sitcoms such as "It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia," "Queen Sugar," and "Black-Ish."

Harris on stage at NAACP awards

Former Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her first major speech since her election loss in November at the 56th NAACP Image Awards. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

WALMART FACING BACKLASH OVER DEI POLICY REVERSAL AS SHAREHOLDERS AND DEM OFFICIALS URGE THEM TO RECONSIDER

The NAACP Image Awards' honors performances in the arts, most often in film, television and theater. 

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, also in attendance, received the chairman's award, which is given to "individuals who excel in public service and leverage their unique platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change."

When accepting the award, Harris delivered her first major speech since her election loss in November. 

Many Hollywood actors have been critical of President Donald Trump and threatened to leave the U.S. if he were to be elected in November 2024. Among those celebrities are Sharon Stone, Cher and Barbra Streisand.

Celebrities vowing to leave the U.S. when Trump gets elected has been a trend since 2016.

KJ Smith at the NAACP Image Awards

Actress KJ Smith made an appearance at the 56th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday in Pasadena, California. (Getty)

Whoopi Goldberg, Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer, George Lopez and other celebrities previously vowed to move out of the U.S. if Trump was elected president in 2016

On the other hand, Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi reportedly left the U.S. following Trump's victory. A source told The Wrap that Trump's re-election had factored into the couple's decision to pack up and move.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn