NAACP urges Black consumers to steer buying power away from companies that have ditched DEI

The NAACP is calling on Black consumers to direct their nearly $2 trillion in buying power toward companies that have kept their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

In a "Black Consumer Advisory" memo released Saturday, the NAACP said that Black consumers have purchasing power exceeding $1.8 trillion annually. The memo included a "Call To Action" for these consumers to begin steering that power away from specific companies that have begun cutting back on DEI-related positions, programs, investments and hiring practices. According to the group, such rollbacks "reinforce historical barriers to progress under the guise of protecting ‘meritocracy,’" which they said was "a concept often used to justify exclusion."

Some of the companies the group is urging Black consumers to steer clear of are listed on its website and include Walmart, Meta and McDonald's. Others were reportedly referenced in a separate buying guide provided exclusively to The Associated Press, which listed Lowe's, Amazon, Tractor Supply and Target as others to avoid.

Delta Air Lines, Apple and Ben & Jerry's are some of the companies the NAACP listed on its website as having "recommitted to DEI." Meanwhile, e.l.f. Cosmetics, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Costco are other companies the NAACP is suggesting are wise for consumers to support because they have kept strong to their DEI commitments, according to The Associated Press.

The effort to steer consumers away from these companies comes amid pressure from the Trump administration and GOP officials to peel back DEI commitments in both the public and private sectors. In addition to an executive order from President Donald Trump calling for an end to "Illegal DEI and DEIA policies," which he says violate currently established civil rights law, newly appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a memo earlier this month to all Justice Department employees, indicating the agency would be investigating, eliminating and penalizing DEI preferences, mandates, policies and programs occurring in the private sector and at educational institutions.

Recently, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr ordered an investigation into Comcast's DEI practices, while the state of Missouri filed a lawsuit earlier this month challenging Starbucks' DEI policies, as well.

"The NAACP recognizes that the rollback of DEI initiatives is a direct attack on Black economic progress, civil rights, and the principles of equity and fairness," the Saturday consumer advisory memo stated. "These actions are part of a broader effort to reverse gains made in civil rights and social justice. We urge Black consumers to remain vigilant, informed, and intentional in their economic decisions, using their collective power to demand accountability from corporations and institutions."

The consumer guidance provided by the NAACP will reportedly be amended as companies make changes to their DEI commitments, according to The Associated Press, and the group is currently in discussions with executives at companies that have reversed their DEI pledges.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NAACP for comment and to receive a full list of companies it was urging Black consumers to steer cleer of but did not receive a response by publication time.

"We have the power to choose where we spend our money," NAACP CEO and President Derrick Johnson said in a statement posted on X. "I am confident that this framework will support our community as we make difficult decisions on where to spend our hard-earned money."