Abortion ‘losing ground’ to issues that ‘favor Republicans’ in Google searches, Axios reports

A new report revealed Thursday that interest in abortion has fallen in Google searches with Americans appearing to be more interested in information about crime and immigration.

According to the Axios midterms dashboard, Google searches and interactions involving crime and immigration stories have officially surpassed searches on abortion and even the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump.

Using a chart composed by weekly data from Google Trends and NewsWhip, the report found that abortion, which previously reached the number two spot of most-searched topics in the U.S. in June, fell to number 11 behind the border and immigration.

"With elections seven weeks away, some topics more likely to favor Democrats have been losing ground to those that may favor Republicans," Axios reported.

Despite several Democratic candidates focusing on abortion as a midterm election topic, the report explained that overall interest in abortion has waned since the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June. However, search interests in abortion remained high in specific states such as Indiana after passing its recent abortion restrictions.

Although registered Democrats listed abortion as the top midterm election issue in August, Axios suggested that this recent trend on searches may paint a different picture for September.

"Democrats have been laser focused on abortion as a winning issue, but the new data shows a waning interest nationally after the initial surge that followed the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade," Axios wrote.

Immigration issues likely rose higher following Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., moving approximately 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 14, with specific story interactions on that news story overtaking interactions with stories on abortion or the FBI raid. In addition, crime has risen closer to a top-ten issue as more voters show concern over their cities’ crime rates.

Overall, jobs, the economy and taxes also remained the top issues searched by Americans iin recent weeks. "Jobs" and "taxes" were previously the most-searched issues in Axios’ midterms election report in May. "Inflation" search trends have also begun rising following the announcement that inflation rates rose by 8.3% in August.

For other topics, "Ukraine" returned to the top five of most-searched issues, while "firearms" dropped to number six. Search interest in "Donald Trump" generally remained the number three most-searched topic.

One topic that the report claimed was a "positive trend for Democrats" was a "declining interest" in gas prices as a search topic. While gas prices originally rose to the top three in June, the topic fell out of the top issues altogether.