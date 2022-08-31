Abortion most important issue to Democratic voters despite recession risks, poll shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The top midterm election issue to registered Democrats is abortion despite the technical economic recession, according to new poll, which also shows that most Americans who support President Biden's student loan handout are under 50.

A Quinnipiac University Poll suggests that 53% of registered voters approve of Biden's student loan handout, while 43% do not. The majority of those who approve of the handout came from individuals under age 50, revealing that demographically there is a huge split in approval among voters.

Biden recently announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in student loans — and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients — for individuals in low- to mid-income households, a move that the the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget expects could cost Americans around $500 billion.

Despite inflation hitting a 40-year-high in June and the economy entering into a technical recession, abortion remains the most important issue to 18% of registered Democrat voters, with climate change, gun violence, and healthcare all being of more concern than inflation — that was the current most concerning issue to only 10% of Democrats. Among registered Republican voters, inflation was the most pressing issue to 45%, followed by immigration.

The economy entered into a technical recession after the gross domestic product (GDP) dropped for a second consecutive quarter and inflation rose to 8.5% in July.

Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade and give the power back to the states to place restrictions on abortion, Democrats have made abortion a focal point of their campaigns, but refuse to explain further their stance and whether they support any limitations on abortion. Eight in ten voters said it is either somewhat or very important that a midterm candidate shares their views on abortion before the elections this fall.

According to the poll, 58% of registered American voters disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy. Biden received a 40% job approval rating and a 52% disapproval rating among Americans, a dramatic change from a July poll that found the President's approval was at 31%.

While his approval rating saw a slight improvement, 67% said they do not want Biden to seek reelection in 2024. Among the voters, 68% of registered Hispanic voters said they do not want Biden to see Biden run for reelection.

"A summertime surge. President Biden's approval number bounces back to the long elusive 40% mark, as he rides increased support among young adults who may well be encouraged by Biden's decision to erase some student debt," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tom Malloy said in a statement about the poll.

Biden's approval boost came shortly after he announced the student loan handout and signed several spending bills into law, including the Manchin-Schumer climate and tax bill, labeled the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

According to the Real Clear Politics average, Trump had a 43% approval rate during the the same time four years ago.

If the midterm elections were held today, 47% said they would rather see the Democratic Party in control of the House of Representatives, compared to 43% who would want the GOP to be in control, as Republicans fight to take back the majority this fall, according to the poll.

The Quinnipiac University Poll was conducted from August 25-29, 2022. The margin of error sits at 2.5 percentage points