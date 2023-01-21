ABC’s morale hits 'all-time' low as 'banker' president Kim Goodwin oversees anchors' romance investigation

According to multiple reports, the investigation into the alleged affair between GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, overseen by ABC News President Kim Godwin, has worsened the morale of ABC employees.

According to a PageSix.com exclusive, the two-month-long investigation into the extramarital between ABC News anchor T.J. Holmes and his on-air colleague Amy Robach has become a "major distraction" among the network’s employees.

Adding to the "all-time low morale" is ABC News President Kim Godwin’s "handling of the explosive situation."

AMY ROBACH, 'GMA' HOST, HAS REPORTED AFFAIR WITH CO-HOST: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HER ESTRANGED HUSBAND ANDREW SHUE

The Daily Beast claimed ABC insiders are not pleased with Godwin’s own behavior while running the show, mentioning she has earned the nickname, "The Banker" because of her casual schedule and reputation of disappearing with huge news breaks.

An ABC insider told Page Six that the months-long investigation into the affair has been disastrous for the network’s reputation and has been weighing on staff. They said, "It’s going on two months! It’s been a two-month tabloid frenzy. The place is not in a very good place [to be]."

Another insider told the outlet, "It’s affecting morale — not so much the talent. It’s the rank-and-file — the people who keep the lights on. Morale is at an all-time low."

News of Robach and Holmes’ affair broke late last year, with tabloids revealing that Holmes and Robach were "ending their marriages after becoming romantically involved with each other," Fox News Digital reported.

ABC heads had initially decided not to punish the two, however Godwin eventually claimed the affair had created too significant of an "internal distraction" and pulled them off-air.

ABC NEWS' AMY ROBACH CAUGHT ON HOT MIC SAYING NETWORK SPIKED JEFFREY EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL

Nearly two months later, ABC employees have blasted Godwin’s handling of the situation. Page Six claimed one staffer told the outlet employees are "still confused after Godwin allowed them to go on air without addressing the situation, but then decided to yank them, and sent an email saying the affair was not a ‘violation of company policy.’"

One insider claimed Godwin’s "lack of decisiveness" prolonged the drama and called the situation disorganized.

Another insider blasted the drama surrounding the relationship, stating, "The affair is one thing, but you also can’t be credible to tell the news when you are the news — that’s part of the challenge."

These internal criticisms also point to a growing discontent over Godwin’s leadership in general.

The Daily Beast newsletter, "Confider" reported that "seven" staffers say Godwin has an entitled attitude around the office and is regularly unavailable.

The staffers claimed Godwin sees herself as "the star of the show" and that she "expects to be treated like talent." The newsletter also noted her nickname among some in the office –"the Banker" – given to her because of her infrequent appearance in the office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For example, the staffers alleged Godwin was nowhere to be found during the massive news cycle surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

In an email to Confider, ABC News called the reports "nonsense," and touted her work to grow the network news’ "#1 position."