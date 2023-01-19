ABC News' T.J. Holmes accused of another affair with young staffer amid suspension for fling with Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes, the embattled co-host of "GMA3" who has been sidelined over his extramarital affair with on-air colleague Amy Robach, is now being accused of having an affair with a separate ABC News employee, this one being a young staffer.

The Daily Mail first reported that Holmes had "seduced" a script coordinator "13 years his junior," according to an anonymous "well-placed source."

The affair with the staffer, identified as then 24-year-old Jasmin Pettaway, reportedly began in 2015, well into Holmes' marriage, which is now reportedly on the rocks.

"It was Jasmin's first real job in television, and it was a big deal for her. She was looking for a mentor, and she reached out to several people. T.J was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust," the source told The Daily Mail. "Holmes was someone who would grab drinks and he and Jasmin started doing that. You must remember he was a correspondent at the time, and he's taking time to speak to her about work or whatever."

The source alleged that Holmes and Pettaway had sex in his office, "a couple of hours" before he was set to go on air.

"They had sex and I know she was confused afterwards as to what it meant. That kind of ‘Did that just really happen?’ feeling. I mean that's pretty risky behavior on his part," the source told The Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail noted other allegations other female subordinates in addition with Pettaway that were leveled against Holmes including a "young network intern" who was "'stressed' and ‘freaked out’ by his unwanted advances." The outlet also previously reported on Holmes' alleged three-year affair with "Good Morning America" producer Natasha Singh that began in 2016.

ABC News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Holmes and Robach have been "locked in a passionate romance despite both being married to their respective spouses for the past 12 years," the Daily Mail reported in November in a story that included several other intimate photos of the ABC News anchors. The affair has caused headaches for Disney executives, as a headline-making affair doesn’t coincide with the family-friendly brand’s values.

Robach was married to former "Melrose Place" star Andrew Shue when the affair became public. The duo has since begun the divorce process and was seen exchanging their shared dog by paparazzi cameras on Friday.

Marilee Fiebig, the estranged wife of Holmes, is represented by divorce attorney Stephanie Lehman, who told Fox News Digital earlier this month that they hope to finalize things amicably as possible.

The two "GMA3" hosts were pulled off-air pending an internal investigation.

Holmes and Robach have reportedly lawyered up as the possibility of a nasty legal battle with the Disney network lingers as their bosses determine whether one or both of them are terminated.

An insider told The New York Post, though, that Robach could remain with the network but not on "GMA3."

