ABC's Martha Raddatz hits Biden admin for insisting they take classified documents 'seriously'

ABC's Martha Raddatz and Mary Bruce called out the Biden administration on Sunday for claiming they take classified documents seriously and are "exuding confidence."

"The problem is the White House insisted all week that the president takes classified documents seriously, they downplayed the special counsel probe, but more classified documents keep showing up," Raddatz said during ABC's "This Week."

Bruce said that administration has been "exuding confidence" despite the discovery of more documents at President Biden's Delaware home.

"And for days now the White House press secretary here has really hammered home this argument that the president takes classified documents seriously, yet they keep finding more of them. And it is this drip, drip, drip of revelations and discoveries that is only deepening the president’s political problem here. It's giving ammunition to his critics. And there are still a lot of basic questions here left unanswered including how did these documents get there? What’s in them, and did the president have any idea that any of them were in his home or his private office," Bruce said.

The FBI found additional documents at the president's home in Delaware on Friday a week after White House said the search was "complete."

Biden told reporters on Thursday that he has "no regrets" about the documents.

"I think you're going to find there's nothing there. I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. It’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there there," Biden said.

Jean-Pierre reiterated the comments during a press conference on Friday and emphasized that the president is taking it "seriously."

"I will reiterate from here… basically what he said to all of you, many times at this point, that he does indeed take classified information seriously, he does indeed take classified documents seriously. I'm just not going to go beyond that," she said.

The first batch of classified documents was discovered in November at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. Reports of the discovery did not break until early January.

Biden's personal attorney Bob Bauer said Saturday that the search covered "all working, living and storage spaces in the home."

"DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President," Bauer said. "DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years."