Biden slammed for saying he has 'no regrets' about classified documents: 'White House keeps stonewalling'

President Joe Biden was criticized Thursday after saying he has "no regrets" about his handling of classified documents and it "bugs" him to be asked about it.

Biden was in California to tour storm damage in the state. At the end of his remarks at one stop, a reporter shouted a question about the classified docs.

"You know what, quite frankly, bugs me is that we have a serious problem here we’re talking about. We’re talking about what’s going on," Biden said, referring to the damage. "And the American people don’t quite understand why you don’t ask me questions about that."

Asked if he had any regrets, the president responded, "We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place. We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department. We’re fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly."

EXPERTS COME OUT OF THE WOODWORK TO SAY MISHANDLING CLASSIFIED DOCS 'HAPPENS ALL THE TIME,' 'JUST ACCIDENTS'

He added, "I think you're going to find there's nothing there. I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. It’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there there."

Biden's comments were met with strong criticism by conservatives on social media.

"BIDEN: Mishandled classified documents aren't a serious problem," Andrew Kerr, an investigative reporter for the Washington Free Beacon, tweeted.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, said, "Knowing it’s a serious problem is why we ask questions."

Matt Whitlock, who works in Republican communications, tweeted, "A new poll today found 64% of Americans want Biden investigated for mishandling classified documents. And I have to imagine that number keeps rising as the White House keeps stonewalling and reacting like this."

BIDEN WON'T MAKE 2024 ANNOUNCEMENT UNTIL AFTER STATE OF THE UNION: SOURCES

"JUST IN: Biden says he has ‘no regrets’ for stashing classified docs in his garage at his Delaware home. Biden's lawyers are sweating bullets right now," Collin Rugg, an American investor, tweeted.

Steve Guest, an advisor to Sen. Ted Cruz, tweeted a 60 Minutes video from last year that showed Biden saying of former President Trump for his alleged mishandling of classified documents, "How that could possibly happen? How one – anyone could be that irresponsible?" and juxtaposed that to Biden's saying, "I have no regrets" about his own case.

RedState columnist Buzz Patterson pointed out that other countries could have benefited from Biden's loose handling of classified information.

"This just in. China and Ukraine have ‘no regrets’ about their access to Biden's documents either," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden is expected to announce whether he will run for re-election in 2024 after he delivers this year's State of the Union Address before Congress.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.