ABC producer who died reportedly choked on food while drunk after network said he suffered heart attack

More details are emerging surrounding the shocking death of up-and-coming ABC News producer Dax Tejera, who died in December at age 37.

ABC News president Kim Godwin previously wrote in a memo to staff that the "This Week" executive producer had "passed away suddenly of a heart attack," leaving behind his wife and two young children.

However, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday that he Tejera had actually "choked on food due to being intoxicated" according to the New York City's Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

DISNEY'S ABC NEWS PLAGUED BY DEATH, SCANDALS AND PUBLIC RELATION NIGHTMARES

"The official cause of death was given as: ‘Asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,’" the Daily Mail wrote.

The inconsistency between ABC News and the medical examiner are accompanied by the disturbing circumstances that surround his death.

His widow, Veronica Tejera, was arrested hours later and charged with child endangerment when it was revealed the couple left two young children unattended in a hotel room prior to his death.

The Tejeras were allegedly dining out at a ritzy New York City steakhouse with friends as their two-year-old and five-month-old were by themselves for at least two hours at the nearby Yale Club.

Yale Club staff reportedly called the police upon learning about the unattended children.

ABC NEWS' ‘SQUALID CULTURE OF SEX’ CONTINUES TO HAUNT DISNEY AS ‘HORNED UP’ OFFICE MAKES HEADLINES

Veronica Tejera, a senior producer at The Washington Post, admitted it was a "poor decision" to leave their children in the hotel room, insisting they had "two cameras" monitoring them as the couple dined out.

ABC News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

ABC News has been plagued with controversy in recent weeks, most prominently the ousting of "GMA3" co-hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach, who were caught having an extramarital affair.

ABC NEWS BOSS KIM GODWIN UNDER FIRE FOR HANDLING OF AMY ROBACH, T.J. HOLMES AFFAIR: ‘IT’S EMBARRASSING’

Holmes and Robach were initially benched in late December after their steamy romance began making tabloid headlines.

It has since been reported that Holmes has had multiple flings with younger ABC staffers over the years.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, Holmes and Robach reached a deal with the Disney-owned network to officially part ways.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions," an ABC News spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The lovebirds are separating from their spouses as a result of the affair.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.