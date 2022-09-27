ABC News report labels Kyrsten Sinema's support of the Senate filibuster 'controversial'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC News called Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s, D-Ariz., defense of the filibuster "controversial" after she reiterated her support at a bipartisan event on Monday.

"Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Monday doubled down on her controversial support for the filibuster and displayed her unconventional friendship with Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell during a speech hosted by the Republican in his home state of Kentucky," ABC News’ Isabella Murray reported.

The "controversial" comment was repeated on ABC News Politics’ official Twitter account on Tuesday.

LIBERALS IN MEDIA ATTACK SINEMA FOR DEFENDING BIPARTISANSHIP, ‘FRIENDSHIP’ WITH MCCONNELL

The tweet read, "Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema doubled down on her controversial support for the filibuster and displayed her unconventional friendship with Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell during a speech hosted by the Republican in Kentucky."

Twitter users attacked the description on Tuesday for suggesting that the filibuster is considered "controversial."

National Review writer Charles C. W. Cooke wrote, "As the raw numbers in the Senate—and the polling—show, it’s opposition to the filibuster that is ‘controversial.’"

"’Controversial,’" Mitch McConnell communications director David Popp tweeted to highlight the use of the word in a news story.

Townhall.com web editor Rebecca Downs tweeted, "Oh, look! Here’s the MSM once more providing cover for a extremist position, in this case preserving the filibuster, but dubbing it ‘controversial.’"

"’Controversial support for the filibuster.’ Literally one President ago nearly every Senate Democrat signed a letter saying ending the filibuster would destroy the Senate. Now @ABCPolitics calls preserving the filibuster ‘controversial’ because Democrats have flip-flopped," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock wrote.

"Here, @ABCPolitics continues its ‘controversial’ sprint to full fledged DNC propaganda outlet," Former investigative reporter Matthew Foldi tweeted.

"So is this pro-filibuster letter signed by Kamala Harris and dozens of other senators now ‘controversial’?" National Review writer Fred Bauer asked, retweeting a 2017 letter signed by Democratic senators in support of the filibuster.

‘THE VIEW’ HOST JOY BEHAR SAYS DEMOCRATS ‘DON’T NEED’ SEN. KYRSTEN SINEMA: ‘SHE HAS A PROBLEM’

Liberal media have previously attacked both Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin’s, D-W. Va., support of the filibuster. Many have echoed liberal talking points in suggesting that eliminating the filibuster is necessary to preserve democracy in America and claiming that the filibuster has a racist history.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have both voiced support for ending the filibuster in certain situations despite Harris being one of many senators who signed a letter in 2017 endorsing its preservation in the wake of President Trump's win and Republicans retaining control of Congress.

Sinema called out this hypocrisy in a Washington Post op-ed in 2021.

"Once in a majority, it is tempting to believe you will stay in the majority. But a Democratic Senate minority used the 60-vote threshold just last year to filibuster a police reform proposal and a covid-relief bill that many Democrats viewed as inadequate," Sinema wrote. "Those filibusters were mounted not as attempts to block progress, but to force continued negotiations toward better solutions."

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.