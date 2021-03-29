ABC's Jonathan Karl rejects Brian Stelter claim Biden's border crisis is a 'right-wing' narrative

ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl pushed back Sunday against an assertion by CNN's left-wing media guru Brian Stelter that President Biden's border crisis is a manufactured "right-wing" narrative.

Stelter accused conservative media outlets on the latest edition of "Reliable Sources" of pressuring Biden to visit the southern border amid the surge of migrants trying to get into the U.S.

"That is how right-wing narratives trickle into the rest of the press and they divert attention," Stelter told his panelists.

The guests, Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent and Salon writer Amanda Marcotte, both agreed that Republicans are "setting the agenda on immigration" and "they decide that there's a border crisis."

Moments later, Karl was welcomed onto the program to discuss what he thought about the questions that were asked at Biden's first press conference. As Stelter noted, the questioners included Karl's colleague, ABC News White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, who grilled the president on the migrant crisis.

"Watching from home, I would've liked to have seen, you know, more questions, certainly questions on COVID. But there were good questions asked," Karl said. "You pointed to Cecilia Vega. I think that's incredibly valuable. That is not 'right-wing talking points.' Cecilia had just been at the border, she had just talked to migrants who have come over -- including some that said point-blank that they had come because they thought they would have better treatment now that Joe Biden was president. That’s a legitimate question to put to the president and I thought that his answer was one of the more interesting moments in that press conference."

Stelter quickly moved on to a different subject.