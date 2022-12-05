ABC News avoids Amy Robach, TJ Holmes being benched from 'GMA' as extramarital affair makes headlines

The House of Mouse is turning a blind eye on the steamy love affair that has left two morning anchors sidelined as their bosses decide their fate.

Disney-owned ABC News has made no mention of the workplace relationship that blossomed between Amy Robach and TJ Holmes, the co-hosts of the third hour of "Good Morning America."

Details about Robach and Holmes' relationship began emerging in the tabloids late last week, leading to their absence on Monday's installment of "GMA3."

"World News Tonight" and "The View" did not address the internal drama on Monday's broadcasts, according to transcripts.

ABC News' digital platform also ignored the ongoing controversy, search results show.

The lovebirds were absent on Monday's installment of "GMA3: What You Need to Know." ABC News correspondents Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez filled their seats, and a smiling Ramos merely told viewers, "Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off," before proceeding with the show.

ABC honchos initially planned not to discipline Holmes and Robach for their much-publicized affair, but ABC News' President Kim Godwin informed staffers on Monday morning that the "internal distraction" has become too significant, Fox News Digital has learned.

"I am going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out," Godwin told staffers during an internal call, a source close to the situation said.

An ABC insider told Fox News Digital last week they wouldn't be punished since their involvement was consensual, and it's unclear if their time off the air is merely a cool-off period for the story to die down.

In a series of recent tabloid bombshells, it was revealed that Holmes and Robach are ending their marriages after becoming romantically involved with each other. Godwin reiterated that no company rules were violated but feels the ordeal has become too much of a distraction for the network.

Holmes and Robach have been "locked in a passionate romance despite both being married to their respective spouses for the past 12 years," the Daily Mail reported last week in a story that included several intimate photos of the midday anchors taken throughout November.

The New York Post published a series of exclusives, providing steamy details of the relationship. The Post also reported Holmes and Robach "began their alleged romance while they were training for the New York City Half Marathon in March but didn’t leave their respective spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, until August."



Holmes appeared to make a coy reference to the tumult on Friday's show, as he said, grinning, "Too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoying it."

Robach laughed and replied, "Speak for yourself."

Robach has been married to former "Melrose Place" star Andrew Shue for 12 years. Shue and Robach co-wrote a 2021 children’s book called, "Better Together," based on their blended family.

Holmes has been married to Fiebig since 2010.

