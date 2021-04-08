Vox's Aaron Rupar mocked for claiming only Republicans think border crisis needs attention

Far-left Vox reporter Aaron Rupar was roasted on social media Thursday for a bizarre tweet in which he used a two-second clip of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R., in an attempt to prove only Republicans think the crisis along the southern border requires attention.

Rupar shared a brief clip of Ducey only saying, "The border needs attention," as his evidence that only Republicans are about the issue.

JENNIFER RUBIN SHATTERS GLASS CEILING, BECOMES FIRST WOMAN TO WIN 'LIBERAL HACK TOURNAMENT'

Conservative pundit Stephen L. Miller quickly shared multiple examples of both journalists and factual data that debunked Rupar’s point, adding, "Great work as usual, worms for brains."

Rupar's tweet came the same day Washington Post Fact-Checker Glenn Kessler mocked the Biden administration's claim that the surge at the border was "seasonal." The number of migrants stopped at the border in March was the highest in 15 years, including a record total of nearly 19,000 unaccompanied teenagers and children.

MORE THAN 130 UNDOCUMENTED MIGRANTS SURRENDER TO ARIZONA BORDER PATROL

Rupar was swiftly mocked for his strange attempt to shame the GOP.

Rupar, who recently earned a coveted spot among the Final Four of the annual "Liberal Hack" tournament, is off to a great start as he seeks to unseat current champion, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, in next year’s edition.

Rupar lost a close semifinal matchup with CNN's scandal-plagued prime-time anchor Chris Cuomo during the 2021 edition. Twitter’s disinformation king had a disadvantage of working for lesser-known Vox, while Cuomo has a television platform and months of embarrassing headlines over his coverage of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D.

While Rupar’s outlet isn’t as big as CNN or the Washington Post, he has managed to attract over 669,000 Twitter followers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over 130 undocumented migrants surrendered to U.S. Border Patrol in Arizona Wednesday. Agents apprehended migrants from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua near San Miguel, just miles from the Arizona-Mexico border.

The more than 130 migrants are just the latest group from the Northern Triangle to make their way from Central America to the U.S. in recent weeks, in what has been dubbed a crisis at the southern border.

Nearly another 750 unaccompanied minors crossed the border Wednesday, meaning there are now more than 20,000 children being sheltered by the Department of Homeland Security, as 20,273 children have been divided between U.S. Customer and Border Protection (CBP) and Health and Human Services (HHS) care.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.