Texas Gov. Abbott blames Biden as allegations emerge of sexual assault at child migrant facility

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott demanded that the White House close a San Antonio facility housing migrant children Wednesday following allegations that children there were being sexually assaulted.

During a Wednesday evening press conference, Abbott said he received tips that alleged the children at the Freeman Coliseum facility were being sexually abused and were not eating enough.

"These problems are a byproduct of President Biden’s open border policies and the lack of planning for the fallout for those disastrous policies," Abbott told reporters.

The governor said that four core complaints were sent regarding the Freeman Coliseum to government agencies, which then alerted state leadership.

Abbott said sexual assault, an insufficient number of staff, children not eating, and an inability to separate COVID-19 positive children from virus-free children, were the most critical complaints the Texas government has received.

"In short, this facility is a health and safety nightmare. The Biden administration is now presiding over the abuse of children," Abbott told reporters, calling on the White House to immediately shut down the facility.

