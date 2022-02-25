Aaron Rodgers says ESPN’s report on his contract is false

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thursday, ESPN reported that Aaron Rodgers plans to become the highest-paid player in the NFL next season if he returns to the Packers. Rodgers wants $50 million per year, says ESPN.

However, Rodgers texted Pat McAfee that ESPN’s report is "categorically false."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers’ former teammate Greg Jennings amplified the report on Friday:

"People change, but some things never do. Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy," Jennings said on FS1.

"I get it, he’s at the end of his career and is trying to take whatever he can take. But you can’t do that and want to win. How are you going to try to win? Guys got to look out for themselves, but in doing so you cut out the legs of others. At the quarterback position, you cut out more than just a pair of legs."

The issue with ESPN’s shady reporting — in addition to its inaccuracy — is that the rest of the sports media quickly runs with it, especially when it paints Rodgers to look like a bad guy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woke media have an out for Rodgers because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19 and likely did not vote for Joe Biden. So any chance they get to call him selfish or arrogant or MAGA or conspiratorial, they will.

More dishonest reporting. Shameful.