91-year-old vet becomes US citizen: 'This country has done more for me than I've contributed...it's made me a man'

In a special episode of Fox Nation's "After the Show Show," the hosts of "Fox & Friends" caught up with a 91-year-old Jamaican immigrant who officially gained U.S. citizenship on Monday, more than five decades after serving in the U.S. army.

"This country has done more for me than I've contributed...it's made me a man."

"What does this mean to you?" asked host Ainsley Earhardt.

"Oh my God...everything...everything," an emotional Linval Lindsay responded.

"The American dream is my life. I have accomplished so much in this country... I came here as a young man, became a research scientist, I did 38 years of research in pharmacology and I'm so happy to be here today, thank God," he said.

Lindsay said he was drafted by the U.S. Army over "50 years ago," and he spent two years serving in Greenland.

"The Army has been one of the best two years of my life, really," he said.

In honor of Veterans Day, 12 veterans from nine different countries became U.S. citizens at a ceremony hosted by "Fox & Friends" on Monday, with Trump administration official Ken Cuccinelli administering the naturalization oath live on the morning show.

Cuccinelli, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, praised the candidates for serving in the armed forces before they were granted citizenship and said their desire to live as Americans represent a sacred honor, reserved for those who exhibit true loyalty and devotion to the United States.

President Trump also recorded a video message for the group and said there is no greater privilege and honor than to become an American citizen to share in the rich history and culture of the United States.

"There is no higher honor, there is no greater responsibility," Trump said. "You now share the obligation to teach our values to others, to help newcomers assimilate to our way of life and uplift America by living according to its highest ideals of self-governance and its highest standards. All Americans are your brothers and sisters and each of us must do our part to keep America safe, strong, and free."

Agreeing with Trump's words, Lindsay urged other Americans not to "take the country for granted," and called America "the most beautiful place in the world.

"Don't take this country for granted, never," he said. "This is the most beautiful place in the world. I'm from Jamaica...Jamaica is a beautiful island...but to me, this...is the only country in the world that matters."

Friends and family of the retired research scientist said obtaining U.S. citizenship has long been a dream of his, and that they were "very proud" of him for meeting his goal.

“It has been very emotional for me today," Lindsay explained in an earlier interview. "I’ve been postponing this thing for the longest time and I finally decided to do it. I’m so happy I did. It is so emotional,”

His niece added: "I know he's been wanting to do this for a long time...he's been in this country for a very long time, and I'm very proud of him."

When Earhardt thanked him for his contributions to the U.S., Lindsay promptly noted: "This country has done more for me than I've contributed--much much more...it's made me a man."

Nick Givas contributed to this report.