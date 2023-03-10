8-year-old cheerleader wins competition alone when team doesn't show up: 'I just wanted to make my team happy'

An 8-year-old Florida cheerleader is teaching Americans what it means to have perseverance after leading her team to victory when no one in the squad showed up to compete.

Peyton Thorsby of New Port Richey woke up early to go to her call time at the Florida State Fairgrounds when she noticed her teammates did not report to the Showcase of Champions cheer competition. That’s when she decided to perform on her own.

"I got the courage about myself and I got out there and I won first place," she told " America Reports " on Thursday, "I just wanted to make my team happy."

The talented cheerleader said she feels like she is in a "whole other world" when performing.

"The best thing about it is winning for my team," she told Fox News.

Petyon’s mother, Nichole Thorsby, reflected on how proud she is of her daughter in a previous Fox News report.

"She's just a performer," she explained. "She's just her own person. That's who Peyton is. She's just herself."

Video of her performance has inspired Americans old and young to have work ethic and be brave.

"She is special," Fox News host Sandra Smith said.

"She is one amazing 8-year-old, my goodness" John Roberts agreed. "That's why she won first place, right? She has got tenacity. She has got style. She's an old soul."

Fox News’ Gretchen Eichenberg contributed to this report.