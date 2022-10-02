7-year-old donates entire piggy bank to help those devastated by Hurricane Ian: 'They need it more than I do'

7-year-old Dominic D'Andrea donated all the money in his piggy bank to help those devastated by Hurricane Ian, telling Fox News' Pete Hegseth the people of Florida need the money more than he does.

"I was really saving up for a Corvette or an electric scooter, but people need this," he said, balancing his piggy bank in a TikTok video posted by his mom Jaclyn.

D'Andrea, joined by his mom on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday, explained what led to the donation and shared other ways the family is jumping feet-first into the relief effort.

"It all started with a conversation Wednesday morning on the way to drop the kids off at school," Jaclyn said.

"Dominic asked a lot of questions: Why I was so upset and what a hurricane was, and I kind of knew where his little mind was going when we got back home," she added.

Jaclyn said she recorded the video of Dominic holding his piggy bank to show her husband since he was at work at the time.

"I literally posted that video to social media just as a proud mom, not ever anticipating for it to take off the way that it did," she said.

Dominic told Hegseth he had amassed $200 in his piggy bank before making the donation, and now others are pitching in to support his effort.

"We're going to buy supplies and donations at the store today," Dominic said.

Andrea added that she plans to pack up a U-Haul to set up a supply station in the county of Fort Myers to help victims further.

Viewers can support Dominic's relief effort by donating via Venmo @Jaclyn-DAndrea-17 and on Zelle at 708-370-9491.