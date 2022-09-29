Expand / Collapse search
Fox News' Steve Harrigan reports from Florida area destroyed by Hurricane Ian: 'Everything's gone'

Mobile homes completely destroyed in Charlotte County, Florida

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage shown in footage of Charlotte County, Florida Video

Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage shown in footage of Charlotte County, Florida

Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan reports on the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian live from Charlotte County, Florida.

Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan described the storm-ravaged scene in Charlotte County, Florida as "complete destruction" after Hurricane Ian swept across the state Wednesday.

Reporting live from a mobile home park in the area on "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Harrigan walked through debris and remnants of mobile homes that sustained a direct hit from the historic storm.

"We have people here who are really dealing with complete destruction at this point," he said.

GOV. DESANTIS SAYS MONSTER HURRICANE IS 500-YEAR FLOOD EVENT, SEARCH-AND-RESCUE OPERATIONS UNDERWAY

Hurricane Ian's damage left behind in a mobile home park in Charlotte County, Florida.

Hurricane Ian's damage left behind in a mobile home park in Charlotte County, Florida. (Fox News)

"One after the other, all the way down this street, down the next street, everything's gone."

Harrigan pointed to boats stacked on top of each other, "crushed" mobile homes and more, pointing out that those who lived in the area are grateful to be alive.

"I think there's a semblance of gratitude… and the next few hours are going to be critical if people are trapped, if people are in here, we've got to see some motion," he said.

IAN DOWNGRADED TO TROPICAL STORM AS IT MOVES NORTH AFTER SLAMMING FLORIDA AS A CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE

Mobile home park in Charlotte County, Florida sustained a direct hit from Hurricane Ian.

Mobile home park in Charlotte County, Florida sustained a direct hit from Hurricane Ian. (Fox News)

Multiple factors, including communication problems, fallen power lines and scattered debris are making rescue efforts difficult, he added, but first responders and the first signs of medical aid visited the area soon after.

Harrigan described those left to face the damage as "shell-shocked," but said survivors are willing to lend a helping hand to their neighbors regardless.

He said one man he encountered said "at least I'm alive." 

Hurricane Ian knocks out power for more than 2.6 million Florida residents Video

"Aid from 36+ states is on the way, but in these initial hours, it is really just Floridian comforting Floridian," he said.

Harrigan said cell phone towers were destroyed and he was using a satellite phone hookup that he hadn't used since he broadcast from Iraq during the war. 

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.