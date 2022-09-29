Fox News' Steve Harrigan reports from Florida area destroyed by Hurricane Ian: 'Everything's gone'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan described the storm-ravaged scene in Charlotte County, Florida as "complete destruction" after Hurricane Ian swept across the state Wednesday.

Reporting live from a mobile home park in the area on "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Harrigan walked through debris and remnants of mobile homes that sustained a direct hit from the historic storm.

"We have people here who are really dealing with complete destruction at this point," he said.

"One after the other, all the way down this street, down the next street, everything's gone."

Harrigan pointed to boats stacked on top of each other, "crushed" mobile homes and more, pointing out that those who lived in the area are grateful to be alive.

"I think there's a semblance of gratitude… and the next few hours are going to be critical if people are trapped, if people are in here, we've got to see some motion," he said.

Multiple factors, including communication problems, fallen power lines and scattered debris are making rescue efforts difficult, he added, but first responders and the first signs of medical aid visited the area soon after.

Harrigan described those left to face the damage as "shell-shocked," but said survivors are willing to lend a helping hand to their neighbors regardless.

He said one man he encountered said "at least I'm alive."

"Aid from 36+ states is on the way, but in these initial hours, it is really just Floridian comforting Floridian," he said.

Harrigan said cell phone towers were destroyed and he was using a satellite phone hookup that he hadn't used since he broadcast from Iraq during the war.