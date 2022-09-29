Hurricane Ian: FOX Corp donates $1 million to American Red Cross, encourages Fox News viewers to join effort

FOX Corporation is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross to support response to Hurricane Ian that left parts of Florida devastated, the company announced Thursday.

The Red Cross is on the ground providing aid and resources including shelter, meals, medical supplies, and more for people who have been impacted by the storm.

FOX Corporation is also encouraging Fox News viewers and Fox News Digital readers to contribute to the effort.

To donate, please visit FOX's Red Cross page or scan the QR code below.

HURRICANE IAN MAY HAVE CAUSED $2 MILLION IN DAMAGE, TREE NURSERY OWNER ESTIMATES

FOX Corporation had a similar initiative throughout 2022 to help the American Red Cross’ Ukraine relief efforts, with contributions exceeding $12 million.

DESANTIS: FLORIDA'S HURRICANE IAN RECOVERY WILL BE ‘24/7 OPERATION’

Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida. Many fatalities are expected as the storm left people trapped inside flooded homes. The roof of a hospital intensive care unit was damaged and millions were left without power.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called the damage from Ian "historic" during a morning press conference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We've never seen a flood event like this," DeSantis said. The amount of water that's been rising and will likely continue to rise today – even as the storm is passing – is basically a 500-year event."

The storm is continuing north and is expected to impact other states including Georgia and South Carolina.

Fox News’ Cortney O’Brien and Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.