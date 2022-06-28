5 things to stream on Fox Nation that celebrate America this July

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At the start of each July, Americans celebrate living in the land of the free. And while Fox Nation might not exactly be free of charge (read below to check out this month's promotional offering), the streaming service no doubt dedicates much of its content to celebrating our country's independence - and the many men and women who fought for it.



And no one celebrates quite like Alveda King.



Alveda King's House: Fourth of July



From good food to even better company, Alveda, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and an activist in her own right, celebrates America's independence with a traditional backyard barbecue! This year, she's cooking up a King family favorite, "Angel Eggs," and fires up the grill for some kabobs.



Special guests Herschel Walker and Mary Millben join her for this Fourth of July feast, streamable this holiday.



FAME, FORTUNE AND FAMILY: NEW FOX NATION SERIES REVEALS THE LEGACIES OF AMERICA'S ELITE FAMILIES

Untold: Patriots Revealed



The Pete Hegseth-helmed series sharing untold stories of the unsung heroes who founded this great nation returns this July with its third installment.



Israel Putnam, John Honeyman, Han Yerry, John Stark and James Armistead Lafayette are all unveiled for their courageous achievements in the heat of battle, as Hegseth hears from historians and other special guests that bring their victories to light - and to life.



Fans of the series can stream Season 3 today on Fox Nation.



SPOTLIGHTING THE CONSTITUTION IN TIMES OF CIVIL UNREST, CONSTITUTION ALIVE! ARRIVES ON FOX NATION

Who is Alec Baldwin?



While he might not be considered much of a patriot, the famed actor did play former President Donald Trump on NBC's Saturday Night Live before 45 left office. But, like the man he portrayed for years, Alec Baldwin himself has become a controversial figure - and one Americans can't seem to stop talking about.



For the majority of his adult life, Baldwin has been in the spotlight - both for the movies he has made and the trouble he has caused. Some would suggest his own life is as complicated as many of the characters he has played on screen and stage.



While Baldwin is, no doubt, an accomplished actor, he has been involved in numerous scandals and controversies, some of which have threatened to derail his career. Currently at the center of a film set tragedy that took the life of a young mother, a Fox Nation original production now attempts to answer the complex question, "Who is Alec Baldwin?"



Luxury Hunting Lodges of America



Of our country's many pastimes, hunting tops the list for some Americans.



Now, Fox's own Katie Pavlich is hunting something a little different.



Pack your gear this July as Pavlich takes viewers to some of the most stunning, tricked-out hunting and fishing lodges America has to offer. Check out the views, wildlife and top-tier accommodations, from the snowy Wyoming mountains to the sizzling Louisiana swamps.