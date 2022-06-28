5 things to stream on Fox Nation that celebrate America this July
At the start of each July, Americans celebrate living in the land of the free. And while Fox Nation might not exactly be free of charge (read below to check out this month's promotional offering), the streaming service no doubt dedicates much of its content to celebrating our country's independence - and the many men and women who fought for it.
And no one celebrates quite like Alveda King.
Alveda King's House: Fourth of July
From good food to even better company, Alveda, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and an activist in her own right, celebrates America's independence with a traditional backyard barbecue! This year, she's cooking up a King family favorite, "Angel Eggs," and fires up the grill for some kabobs.
Special guests Herschel Walker and Mary Millben join her for this Fourth of July feast, streamable this holiday.
Untold: Patriots Revealed
The Pete Hegseth-helmed series sharing untold stories of the unsung heroes who founded this great nation returns this July with its third installment.
Israel Putnam, John Honeyman, Han Yerry, John Stark and James Armistead Lafayette are all unveiled for their courageous achievements in the heat of battle, as Hegseth hears from historians and other special guests that bring their victories to light - and to life.
Fans of the series can stream Season 3 today on Fox Nation.
Who is Alec Baldwin?
While he might not be considered much of a patriot, the famed actor did play former President Donald Trump on NBC's Saturday Night Live before 45 left office. But, like the man he portrayed for years, Alec Baldwin himself has become a controversial figure - and one Americans can't seem to stop talking about.
For the majority of his adult life, Baldwin has been in the spotlight - both for the movies he has made and the trouble he has caused. Some would suggest his own life is as complicated as many of the characters he has played on screen and stage.
While Baldwin is, no doubt, an accomplished actor, he has been involved in numerous scandals and controversies, some of which have threatened to derail his career. Currently at the center of a film set tragedy that took the life of a young mother, a Fox Nation original production now attempts to answer the complex question, "Who is Alec Baldwin?"
Luxury Hunting Lodges of America
Of our country's many pastimes, hunting tops the list for some Americans.
Now, Fox's own Katie Pavlich is hunting something a little different.
Pack your gear this July as Pavlich takes viewers to some of the most stunning, tricked-out hunting and fishing lodges America has to offer. Check out the views, wildlife and top-tier accommodations, from the snowy Wyoming mountains to the sizzling Louisiana swamps.
Student Action Summit
Turning Point USA returns with its annual Student Action Summit, and Fox Nation is offering a virtual all-access pass! The event, held in Tampa, Florida, this July, will be live-streamed for all Fox Nation subscribers to watch.
If you're not already a Fox Nation subscriber but are attending the Summit, Fox Nation is offering a free trial beginning today!
Turning Point USA Student Action Summit (SAS) attendees get a 30-day free trial beginning July 1 and running through August 31. If you'll be in Tampa for the SAS, be sure to sign up on Fox Nation this summer!
