Spotlighting the Constitution in times of civil unrest, Constitution Alive! arrives on Fox Nation

Christian historian David Barton and former Texas Rep. Rick Green are enlightening Fox Nation viewers on the most transformative document in the western world, exploring the founders' intent behind the Constitution and how the principles enshrined in America's founding are still relevant today.

Constitution Alive! brings together essential elements of America's foundational premises - including articles, amendments and key subjects such as freedom of religion, the amendment process, powers of the president, powers of Congress and the Bill of Rights, among others.

The 11-part series observes the Constitution at an angle dedicated to preserving the original intent of America's Founding Fathers, diving even further back into America's history by exploring the sacred principles established in our departure from the British monarchy with Jefferson's penning of the Declaration of Independence.



Barton and Green explore the integral principles pulled into the Constitution from the Declaration, viewing America's leading document as an application of the ideas upon which the nation was founded.

In light of recent civil unrest following the Supreme Court's decision to upend Roe v. Wade and to place restrictions on concealed carry permit laws, individual rights enshrined in the Constitution as well as enumerated and implied powers of government have come to the fore.



Barton and Green dive into these hotly contested elements while promoting constitutional literacy, awareness of American history and the ways America's founding principles should be applied in the 21st century.