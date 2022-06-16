Fame, fortune and family: New FOX Nation series reveals the legacies of America's elite families

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new docuseries on America’s elite families will be available to stream on FOX Nation Monday, June 27. The series, "American Dynasty," will trace the lives of the families of the American aristocracy who shaped modern business, politics and industries.

Each episode of this eight-part series will explore one family and its climb to fame and fortune, highlighting each name’s legacy. Episodes will host special guests including David Rockefeller, great-grandson of John D. Rockefeller Sr., Ben du Pont, great-grandson of Lammot du Pont, Patrick J. Kennedy, author and son of the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, and late-night icon and automobile aficionado Jay Leno who will talk about the Ford family.

The Vanderbilts are known for amassing a railroad and shipping empire during the American Gilded Age. Cornelius "The Commodore" Vanderbilt followed the American Dream, rising from nothing to building one of the biggest monopolies in U.S. history. Cornelius established the Vanderbilt family fortune and urged with his final words for relatives to "keep the money together." The episode will explore Cornelius’ legacy and how the family succeeded him.

Similar to the Vanderbilts, the Rockefellers were another Guilded Age family who rose to great wealth and fame by consolidating the oil industry. From one kerosene refinery in Cleveland, John D. Rockefeller grew Standard Oil in 15 years into the largest oil producer in the world. The Rockefeller family became prominent philanthropists whose legacy is still noticeable today.

Another iconic American family is the Fords, who revolutionized transportation and created a new sense of American identity. Henry Ford not only introduced the Model T, which forever changed the automobile industry, but he also transformed manufacturing with the assembly line. Automobile enthusiast and television icon Jay Leno will unpack the life of the businessman and his famed family.

The Getty family collected a fortune from J. Paul Getty’s work in the oil industry. Before Jeff Bezos, Getty was considered the "richest man in the world." With millions of dollars to the family name, tragedy struck when J. Paul Getty’s grandson was kidnaped and held at a $17 million ransom. The remainder of this family’s legacy would be defined by this decision.

Unlike the other families, the du Ponts’ success dated back to the early 1800s in the gunpowder industry. The family, however, had a life-changing conflict as Lammot du Pont sought to escape the business of war.

Synonymous with capitalism, the Morgan family rose to influence when JP Morgan made a name for himself on Wall Street in the 1860s. The House of Morgan controlled many American industries included railways and steel by the end of the 19th century. Despite wars, recessions and politics, the Morgan family became symbols of capitalism and icons of Wall Street.

From Presidents to public servants to Hollywood A-listers, the Kennedys are an American dynasty with a wide reach. Joe Kennedy was the grandson of Irish immigrants who found success on Wall Street and in Hollywood following his time at Harvard. Although his political career was short, his children helped shape American politics.

The final family in this eight-part series is the Bush family. The family's political legacy is controversial, but the Bushes are known for their genteel demeanor and business successes. George H.W. Bush brought the family into politics and changed the family image.

Although not an exclusive list, these eight families represent American hustle and the drive to succeed. Regardless of opinions, these families shaped American history and inspire a desire to embrace the possibilities of opportunities.