33 Days: Kamala Harris has not held a press conference since emerging as presumptive Democratic nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris has gone 33 days without holding a formal press conference or sit-down interview since becoming the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

While she has been busy on the campaign trail, spoken at various events and given informal remarks to reporters at points since effectively replacing President Biden on the ticket last month, she hasn’t done a formal press conference or wide-ranging interview in the month that has followed.

She officially accepted the Democratic nomination on Thursday, and now that the party's national convention is over, speculation about when she'll end her media blackout is likely to intensify.

The left-leaning Washington Post editorial board challenged Harris over dodging the media last week, saying of her opponent former President Trump, "at least he has taken questions." The Post said she should account for her numerous policy shifts, including on fracking, border security and private health insurance. Liberal columnist Perry Bacon also called on Harris to take questions in a piece on Sunday.

Trump sat down for a lengthy interview this week with comedian Theo Von this week and has also done two press conferences this month, in addition to a two-hour chat on X with supporter Elon Musk. He phoned into Fox News Channel on Thursday night to react to Harris' acceptance speech and took questions from host Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Liberal CNN anchor Jim Acosta chided the Harris campaign about the issue earlier this month, asking communications director Michael Tyler, "Would it kill you guys" to do one? Tyler laughed before reiterating Harris' vague pledge to do an interview by the end of the month.

"We will commit to directly engage with the voters who are actually going to decide this election," Tyler said. "And that is going to be complete with rallies, with sit-down interviews, with press conferences, with all the digital assets that we have at our disposal."

GOP vice-presidential candidate JD Vance even urged reporters to "show a little bit of self-awareness" and pushed Harris to "do the job of a presidential candidate" by speaking to them.

Vance sat down with three Sunday shows on Aug. 11, taking sharp questions from CNN, CBS and ABC, while Harris and Walz sent surrogates.

Trump also hit her lack of media access during his lengthy news conference at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

"She doesn’t know how to do a news conference; she’s not smart enough to do a news conference," he said.

For all the talk among progressives about the importance of the media in the Trump era, some in Harris' orbit are defiant about her not speaking to reporters.

"Who cares?" CNN commentator and former Bill Clinton aide Paul Begala said about the issue on Wednesday.

Former Obama administration ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul wrote on X that Harris' "paramount objective" was to win.

"If a press conference helps her win, she should do it. If not, she shouldn’t do it. It’s just that simple. She has no ‘moral obligation’ to talk to the press. Tone it down folks," he wrote.

Five years earlier, however, he wrote, "People who believe in truth and transparency should not be afraid of the press."

The Harris campaign told Fox News Digital earlier this month that it was conducting a strategy to best reach voters.

"With under 90 days to go, the Vice President’s top priority is earning the support of the voters who will decide this election," a spokesperson said. "In a limited time period and a fragmented media environment, that requires us being strategic, creative, and expeditious in getting our message to those voters in the ways that are most impactful – through paid media, on the ground organizing, an aggressive campaign schedule, and of course interviews that reach our target voters. It’s a far cry from Trump’s losing, ineffective strategy of rage-posting, accosting reporters, and insulting the voters he’ll need to win.

"If Donald Trump is so concerned about the success of VP Harris’ campaign blitz, he could, you know, get out there on the campaign trail. We are more than happy for him to shed a spotlight on his election-losing agenda: terminating the ACA, killing a bipartisan border bill, and supporting a national abortion ban."

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.