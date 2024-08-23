Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Left 'just died' with the emergence of 'Kamala Harris Democrats,' says CNN's Van Jones

Harris spoke at the DNC on Thursday night on day four of the convention

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Van Jones says the Left 'died' with the emergence of 'Kamala Harris Democrats' Video

Van Jones says the Left 'died' with the emergence of 'Kamala Harris Democrats'

CNN commentator Van Jones said that the Democratic Party was renewed by the emergence of Vice President Harris and her leadership at the Democratic National Convention.

CNN commentator Van Jones said that the Democratic Party was renewed by the emergence of Vice President Harris as leader of the progressive movement at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this week.

One month after replacing President Biden as the leader of the Democratic Party, Harris accepted her party's presidential nomination on Thursday night as she delivered the most important speech of her political career.

"She‘s fixing some problems on the left," Jones said of Harris' speech at the DNC on Thursday night. "This whole thing has been an implicit critique of problems we‘ve had on the left." 

HARRIS TAKES AIM AT TRUMP AS SHE VOWS 'TO BE A PRESIDENT FOR ALL AMERICANS'

Van Jones on CNN

CNN commentator Van Jones said that the Democratic Party was renewed by the emergence of Vice President Harris as leader of the "progressive movement" at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this week. (CNN)

Jones said that the Democratic Party has focused on "justice, diversity, trigger warnings, reparations for the past" and included a "bunch of party poopers and scolds." 

"We have gone from talking about justice, which was wonderful, but now it‘s about freedom," Jones continued during the media panel discussion following Harris' speech. "It's not just about diversity, it's about patriotism. It’s not just about trigger warnings, in fact, those are gone. Reparations for the past? No. Fight for the future." 

"Party poopers? No. We legalized fun," he said. "We put the party back in the Democratic Party. So this is a remolding of the genetic makeup of what the progressive movement is." 

Jones said that Republicans want a winning battle against Democrats, which means focusing on President Biden's administration and a "woke" regime. 

"These guys want to fight not just Biden in the past," Jones said. "They want to fight this sort of anti-woke war against a left that just died in here and something new just got born."

He told the GOP that, "Kamala Harris Democrats are a different thing for you guys to fight." 

CHICAGO DNC: ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS ERUPT AS KAMALA HARRIS SPEAKS ON FINAL NIGHT OF CONVENTION 

Kamala Harris takes the stage on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention

US Vice President Kamala Harris during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Harris delivered her roughly 40-minute speech on day four of the DNC in Chicago's United Center, promising a "a new way forward" if Americans elect her to succeed Biden as president. 

The vice president warned Americans against returning former President Trump, the Republican nominee, to power. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.