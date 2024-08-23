Left 'just died' with the emergence of 'Kamala Harris Democrats,' says CNN's Van Jones

CNN commentator Van Jones said that the Democratic Party was renewed by the emergence of Vice President Harris as leader of the progressive movement at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this week.

One month after replacing President Biden as the leader of the Democratic Party, Harris accepted her party's presidential nomination on Thursday night as she delivered the most important speech of her political career.

"She‘s fixing some problems on the left," Jones said of Harris' speech at the DNC on Thursday night. "This whole thing has been an implicit critique of problems we‘ve had on the left."

Jones said that the Democratic Party has focused on "justice, diversity, trigger warnings, reparations for the past" and included a "bunch of party poopers and scolds."

"We have gone from talking about justice, which was wonderful, but now it‘s about freedom," Jones continued during the media panel discussion following Harris' speech. "It's not just about diversity, it's about patriotism. It’s not just about trigger warnings, in fact, those are gone. Reparations for the past? No. Fight for the future."

"Party poopers? No. We legalized fun," he said. "We put the party back in the Democratic Party. So this is a remolding of the genetic makeup of what the progressive movement is."

Jones said that Republicans want a winning battle against Democrats, which means focusing on President Biden's administration and a "woke" regime.

"These guys want to fight not just Biden in the past," Jones said. "They want to fight this sort of anti-woke war against a left that just died in here and something new just got born."

He told the GOP that, "Kamala Harris Democrats are a different thing for you guys to fight."

Harris delivered her roughly 40-minute speech on day four of the DNC in Chicago's United Center, promising a "a new way forward" if Americans elect her to succeed Biden as president.

The vice president warned Americans against returning former President Trump , the Republican nominee, to power.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.