One truck was pulled out from the waters of the Patapsco River on Wednesday following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge, while another vehicle remains hanging from the metal, a report says.

The development was reported in a Homeland Security memo that a law enforcement official described to The Associated Press, and comes as Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says divers are still searching the water for the six bodies of construction workers who are presumed dead in the wake of Tuesday’s disaster.

"These divers are in the water right now as we speak. In pitch dark, where they can literally see a foot or two in front of them," Moore told Fox News earlier this morning. "In cold water temperatures with heavy tides... and so the debt of gratitude our whole state has to these divers and to these first responders, it’s boundless."

The 985-foot Dali was headed from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka, and flying under a Singapore flag on Tuesday when it struck a pillar of the bridge, causing it to collapse.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said it was too soon to give a time frame for clearing the channel, which is about 50 feet deep.

Synergy Marine Group, which manages the ship, said the impact happened while it was under the control of one or more pilots, who are local specialists who help guide vessels safely in and out of ports.

Synergy said in a statement Wednesday that one crew member was treated at a hospital for a minor injury.

The ship is owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd., and Danish shipping giant Maersk said it had chartered the vessel.

The Dali was most recently inspected by the U.S. Coast Guard in New York in September 2023, and no deficiencies were detected, according to Equasis.

