The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday, sending rescue workers into a frenzy to find anyone who may have fallen into the frigid waters of the Patapsco River.

The Baltimore Ravens released a statement, sending out their condolences to anyone who was affected by the shocking collapse.

"Our hearts go out to those who have been affected by the horrific Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse early this morning," the team said in a statement posted to X.

"We are grateful for the first responders and local leaders who are on scene to lead the search and rescue efforts and to support those families who have been most directly impacted.

"We know that the Baltimore community will stand together in the aftermath of this tragic event."

A livestream of the bridge appeared to show a cargo ship colliding with a support beam, causing the bridge to break apart and fall into the Patapsco River. Officials said several people were missing and multiple vehicles were on the bridge at the time it fell.

The water below the bridge is about 50 feet deep, and the water temperature was about 47 degrees during the pre-dawn collapse.

The cargo ship that hit the bridge was the Dali, a 95,000 GT Singapore-flagged container ship, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore confirmed. There were 22 crew members onboard at the time of the incident.

The large vessel appeared to catch fire before becoming disabled. Footage of the incident shows the lights going out multiple times on the vessel in question prior to impact, suggesting the collision may have been due to a power failure.

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.