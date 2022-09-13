Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III travels to Northern Ireland ahead of more funeral preparations
King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, are to travel to Northern Ireland on Tuesday before returning to London. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, accompanied by her only daughter, Princess Anne, will travel from St Giles' Cathedral to Edinburgh airport to be transferred to Buckingham Palace. A funeral rehearsal will take place at the Palace of Westminster.
incoming update…
King Charles III received a warm welcome from Belfast, met with cheers of 'Long Live The King,' as he exited his car and shook hands with fans and onlookers.
The King was joined by the Queen Consort.
The two have a long day ahead of them, with their first stop in Northern Ireland to be a visit at Hillsborough Castle, where they will view an exhibition on the Queen's relationship with Northern Ireland.
King Charles III touched down in Northern Ireland amid ongoing preparations of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 19.
The new reigning monarch and the Queen Consort flew to Belfast from Edinburgh this morning and were met by the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast upon deplaning. They were also greeted with a bouquet of flowers before being ushered to their vehicle.
The relationship between England and Northern Ireland has been more acrimonious than with Scotland, but the country has been receptive to more peaceful communications in wake of the Queen's death.
Queen Elizabeth's coffin continues to lie in state at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh ahead of its departure for London later today.
Mourners have been streaming through the church to pay their respects.
On Monday, a vigil was held in the Scottish city, attended by King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward.
To learn more about St. Giles Cathedral, click here.
The Associated Press Contributed to this report.
King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, boarded a plane on Tuesday at Edinburgh airport for travel to Northern Ireland as part of his first tour of all four nations of the United Kingdom as new monarch. Upon arrival, they are to visit an exhibition at Hillsborough Castle, meet Northern Irish politicians and attend a service at St Anne's Cathedral.
For previous live updates, click here.
Live Coverage begins here