Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III travels to Northern Ireland ahead of more funeral preparations

King Charles III met with chants of 'Long Live The King' at Royal Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

King Charles III received a warm welcome from Belfast, met with cheers of 'Long Live The King,' as he exited his car and shook hands with fans and onlookers.

The King was joined by the Queen Consort.

The two have a long day ahead of them, with their first stop in Northern Ireland to be a visit at Hillsborough Castle, where they will view an exhibition on the Queen's relationship with Northern Ireland.