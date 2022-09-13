Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Last Update

Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III travels to Northern Ireland ahead of more funeral preparations

King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, are to travel to Northern Ireland on Tuesday before returning to London. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, accompanied by her only daughter, Princess Anne, will travel from St Giles' Cathedral to Edinburgh airport to be transferred to Buckingham Palace. A funeral rehearsal will take place at the Palace of Westminster.

Covered by: Caroline Thayer and Danielle Wallace

4Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

King Charles III met with chants of 'Long Live The King' at Royal Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

King Charles III received a warm welcome from Belfast, met with cheers of 'Long Live The King,' as he exited his car and shook hands with fans and onlookers.

The King was joined by the Queen Consort.

The two have a long day ahead of them, with their first stop in Northern Ireland to be a visit at Hillsborough Castle, where they will view an exhibition on the Queen's relationship with Northern Ireland.

Posted by Caroline Thayer

King Charles III lands in Northern Ireland before returning to London

King Charles III lands in Northern Ireland before returning to London

King Charles III and the Queen Consort were greeted by Northern Ireland dignitaries upon landing in Belfast from Edinburgh. (Liam McBurney/PA Pool/AP Photo)

King Charles III touched down in Northern Ireland amid ongoing preparations of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 19.

The new reigning monarch and the Queen Consort flew to Belfast from Edinburgh this morning and were met by the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast upon deplaning. They were also greeted with a bouquet of flowers before being ushered to their vehicle.

The relationship between England and Northern Ireland has been more acrimonious than with Scotland, but the country has been receptive to more peaceful communications in wake of the Queen's death.

Posted by Caroline Thayer

Queen Elizabeth's coffin lies in state at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth's coffin lies in state at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh

People queue to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she lies at rest at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Queen Elizabeth's coffin continues to lie in state at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh ahead of its departure for London later today.

Mourners have been streaming through the church to pay their respects.

On Monday, a vigil was held in the Scottish city, attended by King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward.

To learn more about St. Giles Cathedral, click here.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

Posted by Caroline Thayer

King Charles III and his wife Camilla board plane in Edinburgh for travel to Northern Ireland

King Charles III and his wife Camilla board plane in Edinburgh for travel to Northern Ireland

PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, boarded a plane on Tuesday at Edinburgh airport for travel to Northern Ireland as part of his first tour of all four nations of the United Kingdom as new monarch. Upon arrival, they are to visit an exhibition at Hillsborough Castle, meet Northern Irish politicians and attend a service at St Anne's Cathedral.

For previous live updates, click here.

Posted by Danielle Wallace

Live Coverage begins here