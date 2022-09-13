King Charles III awaits Queen Elizabeth II's casket with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

King Charles III waited for Queen Elizabeth II's casket to arrive at Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle directly behind him standing on a staircase Tuesday evening in London, England.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the palace shortly before the Queen's casket, and only after it made the journey from the RAF Northolt Airforce station in Ruislip. Londoners lined the streets to get a chance to see the Queen's casket before arriving at the palace.

Charles kept his head bowed down with his hands behind his back as members of the Kings Guard stood outside awaiting the Queen's Jaguar hearse.

The casket will now rest in the Bow Room overnight until being moved into Westminster Hall to lie in state. Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to file past and pay their respects to Her Majesty before her official funeral Monday.

KING CHARLES III RECEIVES QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S COFFIN AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE IN LONDON

Harry wore a suit and tie combo, with a white, button-down shirt. He stayed close to Meghan's side as he walked behind his father.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, and the second longest-reigning monarch in the history of the world.