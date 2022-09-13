Move Back
Photo Gallery: Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Travels To London
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin traveled from Edinburgh, Scotland to Buckingham Palace in London, England.
- King Charles signed the visitor’s book at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast during his visit to North Ireland. He and Queen Consort Camilla visited the country to receive tributes from pro-UK groups as well as the sympathies of nationalists who still wish to see Ireland reunited.read more
- Princess Anne, the Princess Royal followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin in a car, as it was leaving the St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh while on route to Buckingham Palace.read more
- Onlookers took pictures with their cell phones as the hearse carrying the Queen’s body left St. Giles’ Cathedral and set off towards Edinburgh Airport. The final destination will be Buckingham Palace.read more
- A woman waits to catch a glimpse of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort during their visit to Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.read more
- The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried to the RAF aircraft at Edinburgh Airport for the final journey from Scotland in a Royal Air Force plane to London.read more
- Britain’s Prime Minister waited at the Royal Air Force Northolt airbase for the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.read more
- The Royal Air Force C17 airplane carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II landed at the Royal Air Force Northolt airbase in London.read more
- The car carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to the Edinburgh Airport has the flag of the Royal Regiment of Scotland on top.read more
- The Queen's cypher, EIIR is seen on the uniform of a member of the honour guard outside St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh. The cypher will now have to be changed to CIIIR now that the monarch is King Charles III.read more
- A member of honour guard leading those carrying the coffin carrying Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II leaving St Giles Church travelling to Edinburgh Airport.read more
- Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort look at floral tributes to late Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Hillsborough Castle in Belfast.read more
- The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in the royal hearse travels to Buckingham Palace in Londonread more
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at Buckingham Palace to receive Queen Elizabeth II's coffin with royal family members, including King Charles III and Prince William.read more
- The Royal Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham today in London. The Queen will lie in state for four days, until her funeral on Monday.read more
