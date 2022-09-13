Go Back
  Published
    14 Images

    Photo Gallery: Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Travels To London

    Queen Elizabeth II's coffin traveled from Edinburgh, Scotland to Buckingham Palace in London, England.

  • King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla
    King Charles signed the visitor’s book at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast during his visit to North Ireland. He and Queen Consort Camilla visited the country to receive tributes from pro-UK groups as well as the sympathies of nationalists who still wish to see Ireland reunited.
    Photo by Niall Carson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by NIALL CARSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Anne
    Princess Anne, the Princess Royal followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin in a car, as it was leaving the St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh while on route to Buckingham Palace. 
    Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Buckingham Palace
    Onlookers took pictures with their cell phones as the hearse carrying the Queen’s body left St. Giles’ Cathedral and set off towards Edinburgh Airport. The final destination will be Buckingham Palace.
    AP Photo/Bernat Armangue / AP Newsroom
  • British onlooker
    A woman waits to catch a glimpse of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort during their visit to Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.
    AP Photo/Peter Morrison / AP Newsroom
  • Queen Elizabeth II's coffin carried to a military plane
    The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried to the RAF aircraft at Edinburgh Airport for the final journey from Scotland in a Royal Air Force plane to London. 
    Andrew Milligan/Pool via AP / AP Newsroom
  • Prime minister Liz Truss
    Britain’s Prime Minister waited at the Royal Air Force Northolt airbase for the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.
    Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Royal Air Force C17
    The Royal Air Force C17 airplane carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II landed at the Royal Air Force Northolt airbase in London.
    Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Scotland Flag
    The car carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to the Edinburgh Airport has the flag of the Royal Regiment of Scotland on top.
    Photo by Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Uniform of honor guard
    The Queen's cypher, EIIR is seen on the uniform of a member of the honour guard outside St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh. The cypher will now have to be changed to CIIIR now that the monarch is King Charles III. 
    Photo by CARL RECINE / POOL / AFP Photo by CARL RECINE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Member of honor guard
    A member of honour guard leading those carrying the coffin carrying Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II leaving St Giles Church travelling to Edinburgh Airport. 
    Photo by Carl Recine - WPA Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • King Charles and Queen Camilla
    Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort look at floral tributes to late Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Hillsborough Castle in Belfast.
    AP Photo/Peter Morrison / AP Newsroom
  • The Queen's coffin
    The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in the royal hearse travels to Buckingham Palace in London
    Marco Bertorello/Pool via AP / Getty Images
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at Buckingham Palace to receive Queen Elizabeth II's coffin with royal family members, including King Charles III and Prince William.
    Guy Bell/Shutterstock / Fox News
  • The Queen's hearse arriving at Buckingham Palace
    The Royal Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham today in London. The Queen will lie in state for four days, until her funeral on Monday.
    Photo by Paul Childs - WPA Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
