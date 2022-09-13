'The Crown' resumes filming after production was paused due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Crown" has resumed filming after the Netflix series paused production on Thursday, the day Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Elizabeth Debicki, the 32-year-old actress who portrays Princess Diana, was seen on a set in a small town near Barcelona, Spain dressed as the late princess. The scene is set during Diana’s trip to Bosnia in 1997 where she met with children and landmine victims.

Debicki was seen in a pink button down, with black slacks and gold studded earrings, a spitting image of the late princess.

In 1997, Diana flew to an area of Sarajevo where she met with landmine victims, which was an aftereffect of the Bosnian War. According to the US Department of State’s website, between 1992 and 1998 there were 125 deaths attributed to landmines.

NETLFIX'S ‘THE CROWN’ PAUSES PRODUCTION ‘OUT OF RESPECT’ FOR QUEEN ELIZABETH II

Peter Morgan, the writer of the Emmy-winning drama, confirmed the show’s pause in production on Friday. "'The Crown' is a love letter to her, and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect," he said. "I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."

A spokesperson for the series said production was paused on Friday "as a mark of respect" and will also be suspended on the day of the queen’s funeral.

ACCIDENT OR MUDER? NEW ‘SCANDALOUS’ SPECIAL GOES INSIDE PRINCESS DIANA'S TRAGIC DEATH

The temporary pause in production will not impact the release of season five of the series, which is scheduled for November.

The fifth season will star Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Debicki as Princess Diana. Olivia Williams joins them as Camilla Parker Bowles and Jonny Lee Miller will appear as Prime Minister John Major.

The show is currently in production for its sixth season. The first two seasons starred Claire Foy as the young princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and gradually growing into her role as monarch, and seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The Crown" has gradually moved closer to current events with Netflix recently revealing the actors who are playing Prince William and Kate Middleton in the sixth season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The show has won 22 Emmy Awards to date, including one for outstanding drama series and best drama actress honors for Foy and Colman. Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles in 13 episodes, also won the best drama actor Emmy for his portrayal of the future king as a young man.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumph and the Associated Press contributed to this report.