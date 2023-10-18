Expand / Collapse search
Iran shares chilling message for Israel after Gaza hospital explosion kills 500: ‘Time is OVER’

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian posted the tweet after Hamas blamed Israel for the blast at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital that left 500 dead

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Biden says Israel does not appear to be behind Gaza hospital attack Video

Biden says Israel does not appear to be behind Gaza hospital attack

FOX News contributor Joe Concha joined 'FOX & Friends First' to discuss Biden's visit to Israel and the war against Hamas continues. 

Iran’s foreign minister posted an ominous tweet on Wednesday that said time is "running out" for Israel. The post was made hours after an explosion at a Hamas-run hospital in Gaza suffered an explosion that left hundreds dead.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian posted the tweet after Hamas blamed Israel for the blast at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, where more than 500 were killed. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) denied attacking the hospital and has since investigated the blast. The IDF has since claimed it was caused by a rocket misfire launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

"After the terrible crime of the Zionist regime in the bombing and massacre of more than 1,000 innocent women and children in the hospital, the time has come for the global unity of humanity against this fake regime more hated than ISIS and its killing machine," Amir-Abdallohian tweeted.

He added: "Time is OVER!"

PRESIDENT BIDEN VISITS ISRAEL AS IDF BLAMES GAZA HOSPITAL BLAST ON HAMAS

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian looks on during a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut on October 13, 2023.  (ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)

The post follows similar remarks Amir-Abdallohian made during a televised interview.

"Time is running out very fast," he said. "If the war crimes against the Palestinians are not immediately stopped, other multiple fronts will open and this is inevitable."

BIDEN SAYS ISRAEL NOT TO BLAME FOR ROCKET ATTACK ON GAZA HOSPITAL THAT LEFT 500 DEAD: 'DONE BY THE OTHER TEAM'

Protesters in Iran

Iranian students and demonstrators protest in support of Palestinians in front of the French embassy in Tehran, early morning on October 18, 2023. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the British and French embassies in Tehran in the early hours of October 18, 2023, an AFP correspondent said, as regional anger grew over a deadly strike on a Gaza hospital.  (ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)

Other regional leaders have expressed strong language in the fallout of the hospital explosion. 

On Tuesday, Jordan's King Abdullah II said: "This war, which has entered a dangerous phase, will plunge the region into an unspeakable disaster."

President Biden, who landed in Israel on Wednesday, denied Israel's involvement in the hospital blast.

During a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden said he reviewed evidence and strongly suggested it was the result of a terror group.

"I was outraged by the bombing of the hospital yesterday. Based on what I’ve seen, it was done by the other team. Not you," Biden said to Netanyahu. "But there’s a lot of people out there who are not sure."

The hospital explosion also caused an international summit that was initially set for Wednesday to be canceled. It was going to feature Biden, Jordan's Abdullah, Egypt’s Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.