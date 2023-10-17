Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

Lebanese protesters gather near U.S. embassy in Beirut after Gaza hospital hit by rocket: Reports

The protests in Lebanon came after a rocket hit a hospital in Gaza

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Protests breakout near Israeli Embassy in Amman, Jordan Video

Protests breakout near Israeli Embassy in Amman, Jordan

Riots broke out near the Israeli Embassy in Jordan after a rocket strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip killed civilians. An IDF investigation blamed a rocket fired from within Gaza by Islamic Jihad for the carnage. (Credit: Reuters)

Hundreds of protesters reportedly gathered at the U.S. Embassy in Beruit, Lebanon on Tuesday night after a rocket hit a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The protest came after a Hamas-run hospital in the Gaza Strip was hit by a rocket on Tuesday, resulting in hundreds of deaths. 

According to Reuters, more than 100 protesters were near the embassy carrying Palestinian flags.

Tear gas was deployed near the embassy.

HUNDREDS KILLED IN BLAST AT GAZA STRIP HOSPITAL, ISRAEL SAYS ISLAMIC JIHAD 'FAILED ROCKET LAUNCH' TO BLAME

US Embassy protesters

Protesters clash with Lebanese security forces on October 18, 2023, outside the US Embassy. (Photo by JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)

WATCH: Protesters gather near US embassy in Beirut, Lebanon

Protesters gather near US embassy in Beirut, Lebanon Video

Jordanian protesters also attempted to storm the Israeli embassy on Tuesday.

According to the Agence France Presse, dozens of demonstrators attempted to storm the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan and got past a security barrier and moved closer to the embassy itself.

Security at the embassy used tear gas to disperse the protesters, according to the report.

According to Palestinian authorities, at least 500 people were killed at the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

The IDF claims that the strike was the result of a failed rocket launch in Gaza by terrorists.

FORMER ISRAELI SOLDIER SUGGESTS HOSTAGE RESCUE OPERATIONS BEHIND DELAY IN GROUND INVASION OF GAZA

Protesters at the US embassy

Protesters clash with Lebanese security forces on October 18, 2023, outside the US Embassy during a demonstration in solidarity with the people of Gaza in Awkar, East of Beirut, after a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip killed at least 200 people on October 17, 2023. (JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)

"An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the al-Ahli [Baptist] hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit," IDF officials said. "Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jordanian protesters

Jordanian protesters attempted to storm the Israeli embassy on Tuesday night after a blast at a hospital on the Gaza Strip. (Reuters)

At the Israeli embassy in Amman, police vehicles also attempted to barricade the embassy.

Jordan's King Abdullah commented on the bombing, calling it a "massacre" and a "war crime."

Fox News' Greg Wehner and Trey Yingst contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.