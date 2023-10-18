Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany

Berlin synagogue targeted with Molotov cocktails in what Jewish group is calling a 'terrorist attack'

German police investigating ‘attempted serious arson’ at Kahal Adass Jisroel community

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Israel 'will defeat Hamas' by using 'all the tools we have,' IDF spokesman says Video

Israel 'will defeat Hamas' by using 'all the tools we have,' IDF spokesman says

Israeli Defense Forces Lt. Col. Peter Lerner said Israel remained committed to defeating the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, saying they will use 'all the tools we have.'

A synagogue in Berlin has reportedly been targeted Wednesday by individuals who threw two Molotov cocktails at it in what a German Jewish group is calling a "terrorist attack." 

The incident at the Kahal Adass Jisroel community drew a strong condemnation from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who said, "We will never accept when attacks are carried out against Jewish institutions." 

"Unknown persons threw two Molotov cocktails from the street," Kahal Adass Jisroel wrote on X.  

Police said they were investigating "an attempted serious arson" in which two people approached the synagogue by foot at 3:45 a.m. and threw two Molotov cocktails, which burst on the sidewalk next to the building. The two people, their faces covered, ran away. 

LIVE UPDATES: ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS 

German police investigate reported synagogue attack

Police investigate the incident at the Kahal Adass Jisroel synagogue in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, Oct. 18. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

"We are all shocked by this terrorist attack," the Central Council of Jews said in a statement. "Above all, the families from the neighborhood around the synagogue are shocked and unsettled. Words become deeds. Hamas’ ideology of extermination against everything Jewish is also having an effect in Germany." 

A couple of hours later, when police were investigating the incident, a 30-year-old man approached the synagogue on a scooter, threw it aside and tried running toward the building. When police officers detained him, he resisted and shouted anti-Israeli slogans. 

The Kahal Adass Jisroel posted a video on X purportedly showing German police officers restraining an individual on the ground. 

The Associated Press reports that the Kahal Adass Jisroel complex includes a synagogue, a kindergarten, a yeshiva school and a community center. 

BIDEN SAYS ISRAEL NOT TO BLAME FOR ROCKET ATTACK ON GAZA HOSPITAL 

German police guard synagogue in Berlin

German police officers stand guard in front of the building complex of the Kahal Adass Jisroel community in Berlin on Wednesday. (AP/Markus Schreiber)

Police also said there were riots overnight between Muslim immigrants and police in the city's Neukoelln and Kreuzberg neighborhoods and at Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate in which several officers were injured, according to the AP. 

"We stand united for the protection of Jews," the AP quoted Scholz as saying Wednesday during a trip to Germany. 

A rabbi and member of the Kahal Adass Jisroel community, Shlomo Afanasev, said he was shocked by the attack. 

Sidewalk near synagogue in Berlin, Germany

The Molotov cocktails hit the sidewalk outside of the synagogue, according to the AP. (AP/Markus Schreiber)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"I go to the synagogue since 2006, and... I always go with my kippah on," he told the AP. "We felt until today very safe here. And never thought something like this could happen in this area. In the middle of Berlin." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.