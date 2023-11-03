Tlaib accuses Biden of supporting 'genocide' of Palestinians, warns: 'We will remember in 2024'

Social media users recoiled after "Squad" member and pro-Palestinian Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., released a video demanding President Biden support a cease-fire to stop "the genocide of the Palestinian people" or face electoral consequences in 2024.

Tlaib’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, condemned Biden’s declaration that the U.S. stands with Israel and opposes a cease-fire, telling him, "the majority of the American people are not with you on this one. #CeasefireNow."

The post also included a video of scenes from Gaza and protests in the U.S., interspersed with clips from Biden, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The scenes included protest chants from Ohio saying, "No peace on stolen land!" Illinois "Free! Free! Palestine!" and Michigan "From the river to the sea."

The video ended with Tlaib saying to the camera, "We will remember in 2024," before the words "Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people," appeared on the screen along with a demand for him to immediately support a cease-fire "or don't count on us in 2024."

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS OF AMERICA FOUNDING MEMBER LEAVES OVER ITS ‘MORALLY BANKRUPT’ RESPONSE TO HAMAS ATTACK

A multitude of X users found Tlaib’s post "disturbing." Many accused the U.S. lawmaker of antisemitism, others disputed her claim that most American’s don’t want to back Biden’s support for Israel, and some demanded she resign.

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller shared a screenshot of the video’s "From the river to the sea!" shot and asked, "Hi congresswoman, hey kind of a newb to all of this. What does this mean exactly? Thanks for any clarity you can provide."

Former counterterrorism expert Nathan Sales told Fox News that the Palestinian chant represents a call for the "extermination of the Jewish state."

Digital strategist Greg Price commented on the inclusion of "From the river to the sea," stating, "It appears that Rashida Tlaib is endorsing the genocide of Israel while accusing Biden of supporting genocide."

Former comms person for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Steve Guest wrote, "In case you were wondering just how antisemitic Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib is, look no further than this. Not only did she make a video supporting the vile ‘from the river to the sea’ chant, she accused Joe Biden of supporting genocide."

"She's actually calling for the annihilation of Israel and genocide for me and my family, as well as all other Jews here. So yes, we will remember in 2024," Jewish columnist Nadav Eyal explained.

"She's inching towards telling us how she really feels. She's still holding back. She wishes she were in southern Israel on October 7, but can't bring herself to say it out loud," Cornell Law professor William A. Jacobson alleged.

Journalist Jim Treacher expressed hope that Tlaib would be out of Congress soon. He stated, "Liar. I can't wait till you go back to the private sector to hate Jews."

Townhall.com editor Rebecca Downs ripped Tlaib, posting, "This disturbing pro-Hamas ad appeared almost a week ago to another account, and I covered it not long after for @townhallcom. We must make something very clear here. The calls of ‘from the river to the sea’ in MI, where Tlaib's district is, is a call for genocide."

Israeli rapid response X account "Israel War Room" shared Tlaib’s post and said, "In an ad attacking @POTUS, @RashidaTlaib amplifies calls for genocide against Israeli Jews."

Following backlash, Tlaib claimed, "From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity."

The White House and Biden re-election campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

